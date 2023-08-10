Judge Denies ‘Compassionate Release’ for NYC Mafia Godfather, 88, Who Ordered 12 Murders

An aging former Mafia boss will have to die in prison after a judge ruled Thursday that his bloodthirsty reign over the Lucchese crime family left him ineligible for compassionate release.

Vittorio "Vic" Amuso ordered at least 12 murders, nine of which were carried out, "while amassing illicit wealth at the expense of New York City and its surrounding areas," Brooklyn federal Judge Frederic Block said.

"Given the depth and breadth of Amuso’s role in the Lucchese Family, and the harm exacted on both individuals and the community, the Court cannot in good conscience reduce his sentence," Block wrote.

Amuso, 88, targeted "individuals that he believed were informants, those he perceived as threats to his power and those who refused to fully cooperate with his orders," Block said.

The judge directly referenced several hits, including the assassination of Lucchese soldier Bruno Facciolo.

The suspected snitch was lured to a garage where he was repeatedly stabbed and shot in 1990.

"His killers placed a dead canary in his mouth as a warning sign to potential informants," Block wrote.

Another murder involved Lucchese associate Al Visconti, who was suspected of planning to avenge Facciolo.

Visconti was killed in the lobby of his apartment building with a shot to the head. He was then shot again "in the groin because Amuso had heard a rumor that the man was bisexual," Block said.

That move apparently inspired an episode of HBO's "The Sopranos" in which fictional capo Vito Spatafore was beaten to death and had a pool cue jammed into his rear end after being seen dancing with a man at a gay bar.

Block also noted prosecution assertions that Amuso kept calling the shots in the Lucchese family after receiving a life sentence in 1992, including by allegedly orchestrating the appointment of Michael "Big Mike" DeSantis as acting boss in 2017.

Amuso sought release on grounds that Block described as "a litany of age-related health conditions," including "severe osteoarthritis of the hips, which causes him extreme pain and has rendered him wheelchair-bound for ambulating long distances."

But in his 12-page decision, Block said the Bureau of Prisons "is managing Amuso’s medical conditions adequately by providing him with medications, x-rays and medical appointments upon his request."

Block also cited another judge's ruling last year that noted how the "First Step Act" signed by then-President Donald Trump in 2018 had spurred a "strain of cases" in which vicious criminals — notably ex-Colombo family boss Victor "Little Vic" Orena — sought release from prison.

Defense lawyer Anthony DiPietro told The Messenger via email: "Justice should never be built on getting even, and there remains no legitimate reason in America for an extremely elderly and sick inmate to remain imprisoned when they can no longer walk and provide self-care."

"The sea of change from such an inhumane and costly reality, which the First Step Act was meant to cure, failed today," he added.