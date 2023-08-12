Judge Charged in Wife’s Murder Allegedly Confessed to Colleagues, Texted Heads Up He’d Miss Work After Shooting - The Messenger
Judge Charged in Wife’s Murder Allegedly Confessed to Colleagues, Texted Heads Up He’d Miss Work After Shooting

'I just shot my wife,' Judge Jeffrey Ferguson allegedly wrote. 'I won't be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I'm so sorry'

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis
Pictured above, former judge Jeffrey Ferguson who has been accused of killing his wife. Anaheim Police Department

The California judge accused of drunkenly shooting and killing his wife allegedly admitted to the act minutes later in text messages to his court clerk and bailiff — letting them know he wouldn't be at work the next day, according to prosecutors.

Charged Friday with murder in the Aug. 3 slaying, Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is free on $1 million bail. In a brief statement, his lawyers have called the shooting “an accident and nothing more.”

Amid an argument that began at a restaurant and escalated at their Anaheim home, Ferguson, 72, allegedly shot his 65-year-old wife, Sheryl, in the chest with a handgun pulled from an ankle holster, according to prosecutors. 

Just minutes later he texted his court clerk and bailiff, allegedly admitting to gunning down his wife, according to court filings.

“I just lost it. I just shot my wife,” Ferguson allegedly wrote. “I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry.”

One of the couple’s adult sons, who was home at the time of the incident, called 911 and said that his father had had too much to drink and shot his mother, filings show.

The judge also called 911 to vaguely report the shooting. Asked if he shot his wife, Ferguson said he didn't want to talk about it and said she needed paramedics. Sheryl Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Oh man I can't believe I did this,” Ferguson allegedly told responding officers, who noted that he smelled of alcohol.

A subsequent search of the couple’s home turned up 47 weapons, including the pistol used in the shooting, and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition, according to authorities. The weapons are legally owned but a rifle registered in Ferguson’s name was not immediately accounted for, they said.

In the legal profession since 1983 and a judge since 2015, Ferguson is currently assigned to oversee criminal cases in the Orange County city of Fullerton. A judge in neighboring Los Angeles County will hear the case to avoid a conflict of interest.

“This is a tragedy for the entire Ferguson family,” said the judge’s attorneys, Paul Meyer and John Barnett, in a joint statement. “It was an accident and nothing more.”

Ferguson was freed on $1 million bail. He is set to be arraigned on September 1. 

With Associated Press

