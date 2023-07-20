Judge Caught Scrolling Facebook During Trial for 2-Year-Old’s Murder

An Oklahoma judge could be facing disciplinary action after she was seen scrolling through Facebook during a murder trial involving the killing of a two-year-old boy.

Traci Soderstrom, 50, was overseeing her first murder trial after being sworn into the position, in January, according to the Oklahoman.

The trial revolved around the 2018 killing of two-year-old Braxton Danker, who was beaten to death by his mother and step-father. In late June, Danker’s stepfather, Khristian Tyler Martzall, was on trial for his role in the boy’s death.

While Soderstrom advised jurors to turn off their phones during the trial, to ensure they could concentrate on the evidence, the judge did not seem to take her own advice.

Judge Traci Soderstrom was spotted using her phone for texting and social media, during a June trial. YouTube via the Oklahoman

The Oklahoman cites courtroom security footage it obtained showing Soderstrom repeatedly texting and checking Facebook through every stage of the trial – from jury selection to witness testimony.

Now Soderstrom could be facing disciplinary action from the Oklahoma Council on Judicial Complaints. The council cannot confirm whether disciplinary proceedings are underway, because state law requires that cases like this one are kept secret.

Soderstrom, however, has obtained former judge, Tracy Schumacher, to represent her.

When District Attorney Adam Panter learned about Soderstrom’s behavior from a courthouse employee, he watched the security footage and discovered that the judge spent “hours” on social media and texting.

"It is both shocking and disappointing," Panter told the Oklahoman.

“Jurors are banned from using cellphones in the courtroom during trials because we expect them to give their full time and attention to the evidence being presented,” he added.

“I would expect and hope the Court would hold itself to the same standard required of the jurors, regardless of the type of case.”

After the footage came to light, the courtroom's security camera was moved, so it is no longer over the judge's bench, according to the Oklahoman.

Soderstrom did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.