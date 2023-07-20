Judge Caught Scrolling Facebook During Trial for 2-Year-Old’s Murder
After the footage came to light, the security camera in Judge Traci Soderstrom's courtroom was moved
An Oklahoma judge could be facing disciplinary action after she was seen scrolling through Facebook during a murder trial involving the killing of a two-year-old boy.
Traci Soderstrom, 50, was overseeing her first murder trial after being sworn into the position, in January, according to the Oklahoman.
The trial revolved around the 2018 killing of two-year-old Braxton Danker, who was beaten to death by his mother and step-father. In late June, Danker’s stepfather, Khristian Tyler Martzall, was on trial for his role in the boy’s death.
While Soderstrom advised jurors to turn off their phones during the trial, to ensure they could concentrate on the evidence, the judge did not seem to take her own advice.
- Forensic Scientist in OJ Simpson, JonBenet Ramsey Trials Fabricated Evidence in Teen Murder Case: Judge
- Madeline Kingsbury’s Body Found: What We Know About Missing Mom, Boyfriend’s Arrest
- Fugitive Murder Suspect Who Spent 40 Years on the Run Cries After Judge Denies Him Bail
- Lori Vallow Daybell Wants a New Trial After Murder Conviction Over ‘Confusing’ Jury Directions
- 2-Year-Old Girl Unlikely to Walk Again After She Was Caught in Hail of Bullets During Shootout
The Oklahoman cites courtroom security footage it obtained showing Soderstrom repeatedly texting and checking Facebook through every stage of the trial – from jury selection to witness testimony.
Now Soderstrom could be facing disciplinary action from the Oklahoma Council on Judicial Complaints. The council cannot confirm whether disciplinary proceedings are underway, because state law requires that cases like this one are kept secret.
Soderstrom, however, has obtained former judge, Tracy Schumacher, to represent her.
When District Attorney Adam Panter learned about Soderstrom’s behavior from a courthouse employee, he watched the security footage and discovered that the judge spent “hours” on social media and texting.
"It is both shocking and disappointing," Panter told the Oklahoman.
“Jurors are banned from using cellphones in the courtroom during trials because we expect them to give their full time and attention to the evidence being presented,” he added.
“I would expect and hope the Court would hold itself to the same standard required of the jurors, regardless of the type of case.”
After the footage came to light, the courtroom's security camera was moved, so it is no longer over the judge's bench, according to the Oklahoman.
Soderstrom did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews