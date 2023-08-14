Judge Allows Anti ‘Cop City’ Petition to Continue in Blow to Georgia Officials

A federal judge in Georgia ruled against Atlanta city officials on Monday, shooting down an appeal from City Hall that could have halted a grassroots petition effort to stop a planned, massive first responder training facility that critics have dubbed "Cop City."

The denial from U.S. District Court Judge Mark H. Cohen came as organizers behind the Anti-Cop City campaign say they have more than surpassed the threshold of signatures required to make the ballot, having already collected 80,000 signatures as of Sunday.

Organizers say they needed at least 58,203 signatures to bring about the ballot referendum this November.

Specifically, residents would be asked whether they want to keep or repeal a 2021 law that authorizes the city to lease roughly 300 acres for the planned facility, now under construction, to the Atlanta Police Foundation, according to Rough Draft Atlanta, a local newspaper.

On Monday, Cohen denied the city's appeal challenging his ruling last month, which, according to WABE, allowed people who are not Atlanta residents to help collect resident signatures.

Canvasser Sienna Giraldi, 26, right, talks to Atlanta resident Makela Atchison, center, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Atlanta. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Residents of DeKalb County, where the facility is being built outside Atlanta city limits, filed the initial lawsuit on the grounds that requirements from Atlanta officials that only city residents could collect referendum signatures violated their First Amendment rights, Rough Draft Atlanta reported.

"As discussed in this Court's prior Preliminary Injunction Order, it is plaintiffs, not the city, who would suffer irreparable harm by the failure to permit

them to gather signatures for the sole reason that they are not city residents," Cohen wrote in his order.

He added the city has offered "no reason" about why allowing nonresidents to gather signatures will disrupt "the city's political process or subvert the public interest."

"Judge Cohen has once again rightfully dismissed the city's attempts to disenfranchise its own residents, noting the Dickens administration's constantly changing story and lack of valid legal arguments," the Stop Cop City referendum campaign told The Messenger in a statement. "We continue to call on Mayor [Andre] Dickens to end his attempts at voter suppression and look forward to submitting our petitions."

City attorneys had argued the referendum campaign was "futile and invalid," according to WABE.

The city also argued that allowing nonresidents to solicit resident signatures "rewrites the state statue and city ordinance" regarding the referendum process, Rough Draft Atlanta reported.

"None of the city’s concerns about a potential invalid referendum will ever come to pass unless and until the qualifying number of valid signatures are gathered by the petitioners," Cohen wrote.

Amid Monday's court hearing, protestors with the "Stop Cop City" campaign briefly clashed with police, who attempted to keep crowds out of the street.

The referendum movement comes after the Atlanta City Council voted in June to ratify plans for the police and fire professional training facility on 85 acres of the leased land, despite hearing 14 hours of public testimony, largely voicing opposition to the project.

Critics slammed the complex as an attempt to further empower the police.

Supporters of the facility say, however, it is crucially needed.

"Atlanta will set a national standard for police reform with the most progressive training and curriculum in the country," Dickens said following the council vote in June. "Our bustling, international city necessitates highly-trained public safety responders to serve our communities, businesses, and visitors."

Organizers of the referendum campaign say that while they have more than enough signatures to make the ballot, they intend to strive for 100,000 before submitting the petitions on Aug. 21.

"We need to be ready for whatever the city throws at us," the campaign said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. "That's why we're using our full 60 days: to leave no doubt Cop City WILL be on the ballot."

This story has been updated to include comment from the Stop Cop City campaign regarding Monday's court ruling.