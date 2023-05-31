JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Discussed Epstein’s Accounts for Years, Former Exec Alleges

A former top executive at JPMorgan alleges that CEO Jamie Dimon was involved in discussions about Jeffrey Epstein's accounts at the bank, according a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

Dimon, a Wall Street giant who is sometimes referred to as “America’s Banker,” has long maintained that he was not involved in JPMorgan's dealings with Epstein. He said in a deposition last week that he does not remember discussing or reviewing the convicted sex offender's accounts at the bank, a spokesperson told the Journal.

But ex-executive Jes Staley claimed in legal documents that he communicated with Dimon about the bank’s business with the convicted sex offender. Epstein for years, according to the Journal. That claim might be difficult for Staley to prove as Dimon famously does not use email or text messages.

The bank says Staley’s statements are false.

The documents are part of the discovery process related to federal lawsuits claiming that the bank facilitated Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking.

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein died in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide.

The bank has claimed Staley has misled executives about Epstein and has claimed it didn’t know about his alleged sex trafficking until his arrest.

JPMorgan Chase is suing Staley to hold him liable for the sex trafficking crimes committed by Epstein when he was a bank client.

Last week, a federal judge in Manhattan denied Staley’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

In the motion, Staley had argued that he did not knowingly fuel Epstein’s sex crimes. The former JPMorgan executive also asserted that he wasn't aware of Epstein’s behavior, even though JPMorgan transferred funds on behalf of Epstein to pay his victims on numerous occasions.

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

Staley’s lawyers have said the allegations against him are baseless. He has said he regrets his relationship with Epstein.

Dimon does not appear to be taking Staley’s accusations too seriously.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday morning from the JPMorgan Global China Summit in Shanghai, the longest-serving CEO of a “Big Four” U.S. bank once again flirted with the idea of going into politics has crossed his mind.

"I love my country, and maybe one day I’ll serve my country in one capacity or another," he said when asked about his long-rumored possible future in politics.