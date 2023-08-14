Maui Journalist Describes Heartbreak After 4 Family Members Die Trying to Escape Wildfires - The Messenger
Maui Journalist Describes Heartbreak After 4 Family Members Die Trying to Escape Wildfires

Covering the destruction of Lahaina has become very personal for Jonathan Masaki Shiroma, who grew up there

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
Hawaii TV journalist Jonathan Masaki Shiroma described his grief after losing four family members—with a fifth missing—after the fire in his hometown of Lahaina on the island of Maui.

Shiroma, who works for Hawaii News Now, said he grew up playing in the sugarcane fields of Lahaina—which was nearly wiped out by the wildfire that raged through the town last week.

"It's like a gut-punch," Shiroma told Fox's LiveNow. "Hearing that family members lost their lives as they tried to leave the flames that just engulfed so quickly, and one still remained missing — it becomes so personal."

He added: "When you're a newscaster you have to maintain that composure, yet when you're broadcasting and seeing things on air from your very hometown and seeing people that you know—it's just heartbreaking."

At least 93 people are have died from the fast-moving wildfire, which is now the deadliest in modern American history.

Shiroma first shared the news of the death of family members on his Instagram page.

He said that his “heart mourns” and asked his followers: “Please keep my Ohana [family] in your prayers.”

Shiroma is a native of the devastated Maui town of Lahaina and shared photos in his Instagram post of his hometown to "remind all of us to never take what is in front of you for granted.”

He added: “Tell people you love them, appreciate them, be kind. Life can change in the blink of an eye."

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii.
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Shiroma is a retired Lt. Col. with the U.S. Army who has been deployed in the past to several wildfires while also working with the California National Guard.

“I've been on those wildfire coverages in California and [seen] the devastation that occurs and cities burned to the ground. There's really no way to know how to respond in an emotional [way] and, quite frankly, in any type of way, because it happened so fast," Shiroma said in his interview.

“With the magnitude of what's going on, everybody's trying to make heads or tails of what to do next. And I believe slowly but surely that that is starting to happen," Shiroma continued.

"It's just beyond, I guess, the scope of what we can sometimes fathom of dealing with things," he added.

But Shiroma is hopeful that his community can recover from the devastation.

"Growing up on Maui, we have a saying, 'Maui nō ka ʻoi,' Maui is the best," he said.

"And I believe that spirit of the island and spirit of the people of Maui will prevail—will join together to help each other out."

