Maui Journalist Describes Heartbreak After 4 Family Members Die Trying to Escape Wildfires
Covering the destruction of Lahaina has become very personal for Jonathan Masaki Shiroma, who grew up there
Hawaii TV journalist Jonathan Masaki Shiroma described his grief after losing four family members—with a fifth missing—after the fire in his hometown of Lahaina on the island of Maui.
Shiroma, who works for Hawaii News Now, said he grew up playing in the sugarcane fields of Lahaina—which was nearly wiped out by the wildfire that raged through the town last week.
"It's like a gut-punch," Shiroma told Fox's LiveNow. "Hearing that family members lost their lives as they tried to leave the flames that just engulfed so quickly, and one still remained missing — it becomes so personal."
- Colorado Pilot on Family Vacation Flew Plane Carrying 300 Out of Maui Amid Deadly Fires
- Drone Picture Shows Grim Evidence of Panic as Maui Fires Encroached on Lahaina: ‘Vehicles of People Who Were Trying to Escape’
- 1,000 Missing After Deadly Maui Wildfire: Families Describe Desperate Searches for Loved Ones
- Pastor Describes ‘Apocalyptic’ Scene as His Family and Neighbors Fled Hawaii Wildfires: ‘Just Chaos’
- Hawaii Churches Offer Prayers for the Dead and Missing After Devastating Maui Wildfires
- Maui Local Describes Devastating Destruction Left Behind By Deadly Hawaii Wildfire: ‘Like a Bomb Was Dropped’
He added: "When you're a newscaster you have to maintain that composure, yet when you're broadcasting and seeing things on air from your very hometown and seeing people that you know—it's just heartbreaking."
At least 93 people are have died from the fast-moving wildfire, which is now the deadliest in modern American history.
Shiroma first shared the news of the death of family members on his Instagram page.
He said that his “heart mourns” and asked his followers: “Please keep my Ohana [family] in your prayers.”
Shiroma is a native of the devastated Maui town of Lahaina and shared photos in his Instagram post of his hometown to "remind all of us to never take what is in front of you for granted.”
He added: “Tell people you love them, appreciate them, be kind. Life can change in the blink of an eye."
Shiroma is a retired Lt. Col. with the U.S. Army who has been deployed in the past to several wildfires while also working with the California National Guard.
“I've been on those wildfire coverages in California and [seen] the devastation that occurs and cities burned to the ground. There's really no way to know how to respond in an emotional [way] and, quite frankly, in any type of way, because it happened so fast," Shiroma said in his interview.
“With the magnitude of what's going on, everybody's trying to make heads or tails of what to do next. And I believe slowly but surely that that is starting to happen," Shiroma continued.
"It's just beyond, I guess, the scope of what we can sometimes fathom of dealing with things," he added.
But Shiroma is hopeful that his community can recover from the devastation.
"Growing up on Maui, we have a saying, 'Maui nō ka ʻoi,' Maui is the best," he said.
"And I believe that spirit of the island and spirit of the people of Maui will prevail—will join together to help each other out."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- 1 in 3 US Adults Has a Tattoo, More Than Half of Women Under 50: SurveyNews
- Tyrant Who Inspired Count Dracula Likely Cried Blood: Chemical AnalysisTech
- WATCH: Police Ticket 3-Year-Old Girl for Being Too CuteNews
- Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap PodsTech
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews