Journalist Reporting on Record-Breaking Shoplifting Catches Shoplifter on Camera

A CNN reporter spotted not one, not two, but three active shoplifters while reporting on shoplifting at a San Francisco Walgreens.

Senior National Correspondent Kyung Lah was at Walgreens on Monday night to report on the store’s new anti-theft measure: chains locking the freezer doors.

“In the 30 minutes we were at this Walgreens we watched three people, including this man, steal,” Lah said in the segment as the camera watched a man leave the store with items in his hand.

“Did that guy pay?” Lah asked a cashier about the man. The employee said he did not pay. Lah said she witnessed two other instances of shoplifting while at the Richmond neighborhood store.

Lah said that particular location has the “highest theft rate” of all Walgreens’ 9,000 locations, and that it has more than 12 instances of theft per day.

The rampant theft prompted employees to chain and padlock the doors to the freezer shut, but were told to remove the locks by the company due to “negative messaging,” Lah reported in the segment.

At the end of June, the company announced it would be closing 450 of its locations across the United States and the United Kingdom.