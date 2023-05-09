Journalist Glenn Greenwald Reveals Husband’s Death After 9 Months in ICU

Glenn Greenwald and David Miranda (Photo by Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images)

Journalist Glenn Greenwald took to Twitter Tuesday morning to announce the death of his husband David Miranda.

Greenwald said Miranda, a Brazilian politician, would have turned 38 on Wednesday.

"His death, early this morning, came after a 9-month battle in ICU," Greenwald wrote in an emotional Twitter post. "He died in full peace, surrounded by our children and family and friends."

As Greenwald notes in his thread, Miranda was the first gay man to be elected to the City Council in Rio de Janeiro. He also entered the federal Congress at the age of 32.

"He inspired so many with his biography, passion, and force of life," writes Greenwald.

The precise cause of death was not immediately clear on Tuesday. In November, Greenwald wrote about Miranda's hospitalization on his website. “David had been experiencing various forms of abdominal pain and digestive problems for weeks before being hospitalized,” Greenwald wrote, adding Miranda “dismissed them as the by-product of stress from his work” as a member of Brazil’s Congress. Miranda was also running for re-election.

Greenwald wrote that by the time he was hospitalized, Miranda’s “gastro-intestinal system was severely inflamed and infected,” leading to sepsis. Miranda started experiencing failure in his pancreas, kidneys, livers, and lungs.

Miranda’s entree into politics occurred in 2013, when he, Greenwald, and journalists from The Guardian worked with National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden to publish evidence of mass surveillance programs by the U.S. and U.K. governments. He was later detained by U.K. officials while changing planes at Heathrow Airport.

Greenwald moved to Brazil in 2011 to be with Miranda. The couple have three children.