Journalist Andy Ngo Awarded $300,000 in Lawsuit Against ‘Antifa’ Protesters for ‘Milkshake’ Attack

Conservative journalist Andy Ngo, known for reporting on Antifa protests in Portland Oregon, won $300,000 in damages Monday in connection to a 2019 attack that he says left him with a brain bleed.

Ngo filed a lawsuit against three protesters Katherine Belyea, Madison Allen and Joseph Evans accusing them of assault, according to Oregon Live,

When all three failed to show up in court, a judge ruled in favor of Ngo on Monday.

“Those who wish harm on me, they always reference it as the ‘milkshake incident’ to mock my injuries and celebrate it,” Ngo said in his testimony. “The near-death experience, for it to continually be a joke to violent extremists, it’s distressing and it’s scary.”

According to the lawsuit, Ngo was hit in the head with a sign and doused with “milkshakes,” which Portland police said might have contained quick-drying concrete.

The incident happened during a rally by the right-wing Proud Boys while Ngo was recording videos of counter-protesters, whom he said were left-wing Antifa members.

Multnomah County Circuit Judge Chanpone Sinlapasai split the damages equally among the three no-show defendants. Evans now goes by the legal name Sammich Overkill Schott-Deputy.

Schott-Deputy’s attorney, Cliff Davidson, asked that his defendant be given more time for a defense, claiming he was not properly served notice of the suit or aware of it.

Sinlapasai rejected the request and noted that a different judge allowed Ngo to serve his lawsuit to all three defendants by publishing a legal notice in The Oregonian in 2020.

“It is too late to rewind the clock and start over,” she said.

Ngo's win follows a loss in another Antifa related case earlier this month, in which Antifa members John Colin Hacker and Elizabeth Renee Richter were found not liable in the same civil suit.

Speaking to The New York Post, NGO said: “It was a small vindication after a traumatic experience. The judge awarded me the full amount that she could, and perhaps that is telling.”

He added, “I owed it to myself and to all the people who have supported me over the years to pursue justice. I was fighting not just for me, but for the many, many others who have been victimized by this violent extremist movement."