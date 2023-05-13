Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani panned the prosecution of a Marine veteran who placed a mentally ill homeless man in a fatal chokehold, saying that the choked man “caused the ultimate problem”.
Giuliani, who helmed the city from 1994 through 2001, weighed in during a Friday radio appearance on the Texas-based “Joe Pags Show,” shortly after Daniel Penny surrendered on a manslaughter charge in the death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway train.
The former politician referred to Neely, 30, as a “career criminal predator,” highlighting his extensive arrest record, some in connection to violent incidents.
At the time of the May 1 incident, Neely was “basically saying he didn’t care if died, whatever he had to do he was going to do,” said Giuliani. “And at that point, he took his jacket off, as if to [say], ‘This is the time I’m going to start doing what I usually do and beat the crap out of [someone].”
- Family of Jordan Neely Condemns Daniel Penny’s Response to Killing
- AOC, Sharpton Attend Funeral for Jordan Neely — but Mayor Stays Away
- Daniel Penny Charged with Manslaughter In Jordan Neely Subway Slay
- Daniel Penny’s Subway Chokehold Defense Fund Is Raking in $300,000 per Day
- Marine Veteran Daniel Penny Turns Himself in After Jordan Neely’s Chokehold Death
Penny, 24, grabbed Neely in a chokehold and did “what we urge people to do, which is to help protect other people,” Giuliani continued to host Joe Pagliarulo.
“The guy [Neely] resisted quite a bit, which is, I think, what caused the ultimate problem,” Giuliani said. “The Marine was just stronger than he was, and was able to subdue him. And it ended up with him dying.”
After initially being released by police pending further investigation, Penny was arrested and charged on Friday. He was released on $100,000 bond ahead of his next court date. Through his lawyers, Penny has said that he did not intend to harm Neely.
Giuliani said that current New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg caved to political pressure and protests launched since Neely’s death.
“The mob is telling him [Bragg] to indict, so he wants the pressure off,” said Giuliani, also a former federal prosecutor and personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump.
“This is all a misuse of the criminal justice system,” he went on to say.
Neely's family, protesters, and others have said that the manslaughter rap doesn't go far enough, calling for Penny to be charged with murder.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews