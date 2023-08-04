Joran van der Sloot’s Ex-Wife Is Changing Their Daughter’s Name to Distance Her from Infamous Dad (Exclusive)

Joran van der Sloot's ex-wife hopes to distance herself — and their child — from the man she met while working at a Peruvian prison by taking steps to change her daughter's last name to protect her.

Leidy Figueroa married van der Sloot while he was serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru. The couple were allowed conjugal visits, and she gave birth to a daughter, Dusha Trudie van der Sloot, in 2014.

But now, Figueroa wants nothing more to do with her ex-husband, who served her divorce papers last year.

"She doesn't want his name to follow her daughter," a family representative tells The Messenger in Spanish. "So she will take 'van der Sloot' off her daughter's name."

Leidy Figueroa and her daughter, Dusha Trudie van der Sloot, who was born in 2014. CBS News

Van der Sloot, 36, is still the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American teen Natalee Holloway who vanished while she was on a senior class trip to Aruba.

Holloway was last seen with van der Sloot and two other teenagers on May 31, 2005. When she didn't return to her hotel that night, Aruban authorities began an exhaustive search of the island. She was never found.

Joran van der Sloot (right) is the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American teen Natalee Holloway (left). Courtesy of the Holloway Family; Kypros/Getty Images

Five years later, van der Sloot was accused of killing Peruvian business student Stephany Flores after discovering a laptop that she had used to look up information on the Holloway case.

He was sentenced to 28 years at Miguel Castro Castro Prison in Lima, Peru. It was there that he met Figueroa, who was selling candy and cigarettes at the jail.

Stefany Flores was beaten to death after confronting van der Sloot about his role in the Natalee Holloway disappearance. Courtesy of Lima Attorney General

But the marriage didn't last. In May, his attorney Maximo Altez told the Daily Mail that he had asked for a divorce, and was now in a relationship with Eva Pacohuanaco, a "prettier and younger" girlfriend who was once accused of smuggling him drugs.

It's unclear how van der Sloot's relationship with Pacohuanaco is going. She is still in Peru; he was extradited to the U.S. in May to face fraud and extortion charges connected to Holloway's 2005 disappearance.

Prosecutors allege van der Sloot attempted to extort Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway, for $250,000 in return for information about how her daughter died and the location of her body.

According to emails obtained by The Messenger, van der Sloot accepted an initial down payment of $25,000 in an FBI sting operation.

Authorities claim that he gave false information in return for the money.

He has pleaded not guilty to the fraud and extortion charges.

His attorney did not return The Messenger's call for comment.

As van der Sloot sits in an Alabama jail awaiting trial, his ex-wife is left feeling betrayed in Lima.

Joran van der Sloot, seen in his Shelby County, Alabama Jail photo has become a celebrity while behind bars in the U.S. "Everyone knows who he is, and they talk about him all the time," one jail source says. Shelby County Sheriff

"She feels used," says the family representative.

"He got what he wanted from her and then moved on. She is now going to raise the daughter with a lot of love and a lot of help from her family. She will try to pretend that Joran van der Sloot never existed."