Joran van der Sloot Was Treated for ‘Sociopathic Tendencies’ After Natalee Holloway Vanished, Emails Show

Joran van der Sloot sought treatment at a behavioral clinic for people with personality disorders in the months after he became a suspect in Natalee Holloway's 2005 disappearance, according to emails obtained by The Messenger.

In 2007 van der Sloot was still a teenager when his father, Paulus van der Sloot, admitted him for outpatient therapy at a clinic in Oranjestad, Aruba, the emails show.

There he was treated for "sociopathic tendencies," van der Sloot said, according to emails, which note that he underwent both intensive counseling and group therapy at the directive of a psychiatrist.

After his father's death in early 2010, van der Sloot claimed to be seeking treatment voluntarily, according to an April 1, 2010, email to Holloway family attorney John Q. Kelly.

Joran van der Sloot was extradited from Peru to the U.S. in June to face charges related to Holloway's disappearance. AP Photo/Martin Mejia

"You can call the personality disorder clinic if you want," he wrote, according to emails reviewed by The Messenger. "I don't know if they will give you any information, but I am doing it on a voluntary basis and I am doing it to better myself."

Personnel at the clinic confirmed to The Messenger that van der Sloot had once been a patient, but they were unable to give further details, including the dates of his treatment.

According other emails, van der Sloot said that he planned to continue his treatment at a clinic in the Netherlands and alludes to "anger issues" and his "quick temper."

Joran van der Sloot initially used the pseudonym 'J.P. Sanders' in his email correspondence with attorney John Q. Kelly

A van der Sloot family member tells The Messenger that his parents, Paulus and Anita, were alarmed at his behavior during the aftermath of the Holloway disappearance.

"They had no idea that he was that far gone," says the family member. "They really hoped that he could turn his life around, but he didn't. The therapy didn't work."

Van der Sloot never made it to the Netherlands for therapy.

Five years to the day after Holloway's disappearance, he was visiting Peru when he killed 21-year-old business student Stefany Flores on May 30, 2010.

Stefany Flores was beaten to death after confronting van der Sloot about his role in the Natalee Holloway disappearance. Courtesy of Lima Attorney General

Van der Sloot called her murder an "impulsive act" when he pleaded guilty at trial, admitting that he bludgeoned and choked Flores before using his bloody shirt to suffocate her.

While van der Sloot's mother had previously stood up for her son throughout the Holloway investigation, that began to change after Flores' murder.

"Anita knew that he had very deep problems, but the Stefany situation was the breaking point," says the family member. "That's when she knew he was too far gone."

Van der Sloot was extradited from Peru to the U.S. in June to face fraud and extortion charges connected to Holloway's disappearance.

He has pleaded not guilty and faces trial later this year.

Prosecutors claim van der Sloot attempted to extort Holloway's mother, Beth Holloway, for $250,000 in return for information about how her daughter died as well as the location of her body.

Joran van der Sloot (right) remains the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American teen Natalee Holloway. Courtesy of the Holloway Family; Kypros/Getty Images

Among the dozens of pages of emails, photos and attorney's notes obtained by The Messenger, there is correspondence that outlines an alleged extortion plot.

According to a 2010 federal indictment, Kelly paid van der Sloot a down payment of $25,000 before meeting with him in May 2010.

During that meeting in Aruba, prosecutors say van der Sloot gave false information about the whereabouts of Holloway's remains.

Holloway has never been found — but was declared legally dead by a judge in Aruba in 2012.

Van der Sloot is still the prime suspect in the case, which remains open in Aruba 18 years later.