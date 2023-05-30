Joran van der Sloot, Top Suspect in Natalee Holloway’s Disappearance, Reportedly Beaten in Prison

Joran van der Sloot, the main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American Natalee Holloway, was beaten over the weekend in a Peruvian prison where he is serving a 28-year sentence for murder, according to reports.
Van der Sloot's lawyer, Maximo Altez, said his client got into a fight with another inmate at the Challapalca Maximum Security Prison in Lima, Peru, Fox News reported.
Altez said in a complaint filed Monday that he wants van der Sloot, 36, to be moved to another wing of the prison for his safety.
- EXCLUSIVE: Natalee Holloway Suspect Joran van der Sloot ‘Never Showed Remorse’ — Pal
- ‘I Will Take You to Natalee’: Emails Reveal Joran van der Sloot’s Alleged Extortion Plot (Exclusive)
- Suspect in Natalee Holloway Disappearance to be Extradited to U.S., Stand Trial
- EXCLUSIVE: Natalee Holloway Case ‘Still Open’ 18 Years After Teen Vanished in Aruba, Officials Say
- Natalee Holloway’s Family Could Finally See Justice in the U.S. Nearly 18 Years After Her Death. Here’s How We Got Here
"Given Joran van der Sloot’s public profile, there is legitimate concern regarding his safety inside the prison," Altez says in the document. "It is necessary to ensure that he is not a victim of violence, assaults or any form of abuse by other inmates."
"It is essential to remember that all people, regardless of their background or crimes committed, they have the right to be treated with dignity and respect," he continued.
Van der Sloot, a Dutch citizen, was detained and questioned but never charged in 17-year-old Holloway's disappearance during a graduation trip to Aruba with her Alabama classmates.
He was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the 2010 killing of Stephany Flores, a 21-year-old college student in Lima.
But van der Sloot is expected to be extradited to the United States where he is accused of extorting Holloway's family over promises to lead them to their daughter's body.
Her body has never been found.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews
- Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’News
- Arkansas Librarians Sue Over Obscene Book BansNews
- ATF Reminds People It’s Illegal to Smoke Marijuana and Own GunsNews