The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Joran van der Sloot, Top Suspect in Natalee Holloway’s Disappearance, Reportedly Beaten in Prison

    Joran van der Sloot, the main suspect in Natallee Holloway's 2005 disappearance, is beaten in Peruvian prison

    Published |Updated
    Mark Moore
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty Images

    Joran van der Sloot, the main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American Natalee Holloway, was beaten over the weekend in a Peruvian prison where he is serving a 28-year sentence for murder, according to reports.

    Van der Sloot's lawyer, Maximo Altez, said his client got into a fight with another inmate at the Challapalca Maximum Security Prison in Lima, Peru, Fox News reported.

    Altez said in a complaint filed Monday that he wants van der Sloot, 36, to be moved to another wing of the prison for his safety.

    Beth Holloway speaks during an event in 2010 in Washington, D.C., with a picture of her daughter, Natalee, behind her.
    Beth Holloway launched seen at the Natalee Holloway Resource Center in 2010, in Washington. Natalee disappeared in Aruba in 2005. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
    Read More

    "Given Joran van der Sloot’s public profile, there is legitimate concern regarding his safety inside the prison," Altez says in the document. "It is necessary to ensure that he is not a victim of violence, assaults or any form of abuse by other inmates."

    "It is essential to remember that all people, regardless of their background or crimes committed, they have the right to be treated with dignity and respect," he continued.

    Van der Sloot, a Dutch citizen, was detained and questioned but never charged in 17-year-old Holloway's disappearance during a graduation trip to Aruba with her Alabama classmates.

    He was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the 2010 killing of Stephany Flores, a 21-year-old college student in Lima.

    But van der Sloot is expected to be extradited to the United States where he  is accused of extorting Holloway's family over promises to lead them to their daughter's body.

    Her body has never been found.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.