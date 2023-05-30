Joran van der Sloot, Top Suspect in Natalee Holloway’s Disappearance, Reportedly Beaten in Prison

Joran van der Sloot, the main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American Natalee Holloway, was beaten over the weekend in a Peruvian prison where he is serving a 28-year sentence for murder, according to reports.

Van der Sloot's lawyer, Maximo Altez, said his client got into a fight with another inmate at the Challapalca Maximum Security Prison in Lima, Peru, Fox News reported.

Altez said in a complaint filed Monday that he wants van der Sloot, 36, to be moved to another wing of the prison for his safety.

Beth Holloway launched seen at the Natalee Holloway Resource Center in 2010, in Washington. Natalee disappeared in Aruba in 2005. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

"Given Joran van der Sloot’s public profile, there is legitimate concern regarding his safety inside the prison," Altez says in the document. "It is necessary to ensure that he is not a victim of violence, assaults or any form of abuse by other inmates."

"It is essential to remember that all people, regardless of their background or crimes committed, they have the right to be treated with dignity and respect," he continued.

Van der Sloot, a Dutch citizen, was detained and questioned but never charged in 17-year-old Holloway's disappearance during a graduation trip to Aruba with her Alabama classmates.

He was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the 2010 killing of Stephany Flores, a 21-year-old college student in Lima.

But van der Sloot is expected to be extradited to the United States where he is accused of extorting Holloway's family over promises to lead them to their daughter's body.

Her body has never been found.