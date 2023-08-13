Joran van der Sloot Told Natalee Holloway’s Mother They ‘Fooled Around,’ Her Death Was Accidental: Attorney (Exclusive)

Nearly five years after 18-year-old American high school student Natalee Holloway vanished while on a 2005 senior class trip in Aruba, the principal suspect in her disappearance, Joran van der Sloot, allegedly told her family that he had "fooled around" with her — and that she died after he "threw her" and she struck her head on a rock.

The claims are included in dozens of pages of emails, photos and attorney notes obtained by The Messenger which outline an alleged extortion plot from 2010.

According to the documents, van der Sloot gives a detailed story of how Holloway died to an attorney, although key parts of his story cannot be verified.

Van der Sloot was extradited to the U.S. in June to face fraud and extortion charges connected to Holloway's 2005 disappearance.

Joran van der Sloot (right) is the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American teen Natalee Holloway. Courtesy of the Holloway Family; Kypros/Getty Images

Prosecutors allege he attempted to extort the missing teen's mother, Beth Holloway, for $250,000 in return for information about how her daughter died as well as the location of her body.

John Q. Kelly, an attorney for Holloways's mother, paid van der Sloot a down payment of $25,000 before meeting with him in May 2010, according to a 2010 federal indictment.

During that meeting, van der Sloot allegedly explained what had happened on the night Holloway disappeared.

Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway, has said that Joran van der Sloot's upcoming extortion trial in the U.S. will be a relief for her family after a very long and painful journey that began in 2005. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

According to Kelly's notes that were among the documents obtained by The Messenger, van der Sloot claimed that he was drunk on the night of May 31, 2005, when Holloway was last seen alive.

Van der Sloot said, according to those notes, that he and Holloway walked barefoot along the beach and that the two "fooled around."

Afterwards, they argued about whether to stay on the beach, according to his account of the night. Then, also per the notes, van der Sloot picked Holloway up and started to carry her back to her hotel.

Joran Van der Sloot was extradited to the U.S. in June to face fraud and extortion charges related to Natalee Holloway's 2005 disappearance. STR/AFP via Getty

When she said she wanted to stay, van der Sloot said he "threw her," and she hit the back of her head on a rock, according to the documents, which also state that he believed she died and became frightened and left her body in some bushes and ran home.

According to Kelly's notes, van der Sloot claimed that his father — Paulus van der Sloot, who died in 2010 — returned to the scene to hide the body.

Holloway was never found. She was legally declared dead by an Aruban judge in 2012.

In addition to Kelly's notes, the files obtained by The Messenger include four photos of van der Sloot taken with a disposable camera on the day that he met with Kelly in Aruba in 2010.

Joran van der Sloot was photographed in Aruba with a disposable camera in 2010, according to notes and files obtained by The Messenger. United States Federal Court, Northern Alabama Division (4)

The meeting between van der Sloot and Kelly is crucial to the fraud and extortion case against him. If convicted he faces up to 20 years in prison — which will be served after he completes his 28-year sentence in a Peruvian prison for the 2010 murder of business student Stefany Flores.

According to emails previously obtained by The Messenger, van der Sloot reached out to Kelly in the spring of 2010. While he initially used the pseudonym "J.P. Sanders," he later began to use his own name.

"I will take you to Natalee, but I do not want it to be known the information came from me," van der Sloot wrote, according to the emails.

During his meeting with the Holloway family attorney, van der Sloot "did identify that location as the site where Natalee Holloway's remains were buried," a federal indictment states.

Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial at the Shelby County, Alabama Jail. He has pleaded not guilty to fraud and extortion charges. Shelby County Sheriff

Holloway's remains were never located. "The information, as the defendant then knew, was false,” alleges the indictment, which was filed June 30, 2010, in Birmingham, Ala.

Now sitting in a U.S. prison, van der Sloot will face trial as early as October.

He has pleaded not guilty to fraud and extortion charges. His attorney has not returned calls for comment.

The Holloway family sees his Alabama trial as a massive relief.

"I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years, and as of this month, I have been without her for exactly 18 years," her mother, Beth Holloway, previously said in a statement.

"She would be 36 years old now. It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee."