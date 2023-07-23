Joran van der Sloot Struts Around Alabama Jail ‘Like a God’ (Exclusive)

When Joran van der Sloot was booked at the Shelby County Jail in Alabama on June 9, word quickly spread among the inmates that they had someone infamous in their midst.

Six weeks later, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American teen Natalee Holloway is still a hot topic of conversation. "He's a celebrity with the other inmates," a jail source tells The Messenger. "Everyone knows who he is, and they talk about him all the time."

The Shelby County Jail houses approximately 500 inmates. Many of them are awaiting court hearings and trials for low-level drug offenses and probation violations, and often bail out of the facility within hours or days.

The Messenger spoke to several former inmates who have been released from the facility during the past six weeks that van der Sloot has been incarcerated.

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I maximum-security prison, outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 8, 2023. AP Photo/Martin Mejia

"He's like a god in there," says Darryl Martin, who was arrested on a probation violation. "He's not really talking with anyone else, but when you catch sight of him, you watch what he does. He gets everyone's attention."

Another former inmate, who asked to be referred to as "Manny" and was arrested for burglary, says that van der Sloot has a swagger as he walks around the jail in his orange jumpsuit. He doesn't make eye contact.

"He's cocky," says Manny. "You know he can tell when people are looking at him, and you know he likes it. He knows he's the s—, and no one messes with him. He's arrogant."

The jail source agrees, and says that the guards are extra vigilant as they watch van der Sloot. "You always have to watch the one who's like him," says the source. "Because they're the ones who become the top dog. And they can cause a lot of trouble."

Joran van der Sloot (right) is the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American teen Natalee Holloway (left). Courtesy of the Holloway Family; Kypros/Getty Images

Van der Sloot, now 35, was extradited to the U.S. last month to face fraud and extortion charges connected to Holloway's 2005 disappearance.

Prosecutors allege van der Sloot attempted to extort the teen Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway, for $250,000 in return for information about how her daughter died and the location of her body.

According to emails obtained by The Messenger, van der Sloot accepted an initial down payment of $25,000 in an FBI sting operation.

Authorities claim that he gave false information in return for the money.

He has pleaded not guilty to the fraud and extortion charges. His attorney did not return The Messenger's call for comment.

Joran van der Sloot was given a handbook from the Shelby County Jail Shelby County Jail

Immediately after being booked in Shelby County, van der Sloot was given an inmate handbook that outlined the rules and regulations.

The Messenger reached out to both the Captain and Lieutenant of the jail but have not received a response — but a county spokesperson previously told The Messenger that van der Sloot is not being treated any differently from any other inmate.

"He's basically following all the rules," says the correction source. "He's doing what he has to do, so there haven't been any incidents. But you can just tell: he's trouble."