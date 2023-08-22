Natalee Holloway Prime Suspect Joran van der Sloot Seeks Plea Deal in Missing Teen Extortion Case (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Natalee Holloway Prime Suspect Joran van der Sloot Seeks Plea Deal in Missing Teen Extortion Case (Exclusive)

The Dutchman, long eyed in the American 18-year-old's 2005 disappearance in Aruba 'has no desire to stand trial' on US soil, source tells The Messenger

Steve Helling
JWPlayer

Joran van der Sloot, who remains the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, is hoping to negotiate a plea deal in the fraud and extortion case related to the missing American teen, The Messenger has learned.

American attorneys for van der Sloot, who's currently awaiting trial in a jail in Holloway's home state of Alabama, have met at least twice with federal prosecutors to facilitate a deal in the case, sources confirm.

If an agreement can be reached, van der Sloot would avoid a lengthy trial on U.S. soil and return to Peru, where he was convicted of murder in 2010.

Joran van der Sloot (right) is the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American teen Natalee Holloway (left).
Joran van der Sloot (right) is the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American teen Natalee Holloway.Courtesy of the Holloway Family; Kypros/Getty Images

A legal source close to the case tells The Messenger that van der Sloot, 35, is ready to put the fraud and extortion case behind him.

"He has no desire to stand trial," says the legal source. "He wants to dispose of this quickly."

Van der Sloot previously entered a plea of not guilty.

Joran van der Sloot is housed at the Shelby County Jail in Columbiana, Alabama
Joran van der Sloot was booked at the Shelby County Jail in Alabama on June 9 after his extradition from Peru.Shelby County Sheriff

Prosecutors say that five years after Holloway's disappearance in Aruba, van der Sloot met with John Q. Kelly, an attorney for Holloway's family.

According to authorities — and emails obtained by the Messenger — he asked for $250,000 in exchange for details about how Natalee died and the whereabouts of her remains.

Kelly gave van der Sloot a down payment of $25,000 before meeting him in Aruba in May 2010, per a 2010 federal indictment.

During the meeting, prosecutors allege, van der Sloot gave false information about what happened to the missing teengager.

Holloway's remains have never been found. A judge in Aruba declared her legally dead in 2012.

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I maximum-security prison, outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Joran van der Sloot left a maximum-security prison in Peru and traveled to Alabama, where he is expected to stand trial unless a plea deal is reached.AP Photo/Martin Mejia

Van der Sloot was extradited from Peru to the U.S. in June to face fraud and extortion charges connected to his alleged meeting with Kelly.

Earlier this month, van der Sloot called Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf from prison and expressed his desire to leave America.

"My lawyers are talking to the prosecution about how to proceed," he told the outlet in Dutch.

"I hope that all this will be resolved soon and that I can return to Peru. The conditions in Challapalca prison are not pleasant either, but I am not as isolated there as I am here, and at least I am a little closer to my young daughter Dushi and her mother Leidy."

Joran van der Sloot
Joran van der Sloot had been jailed in Peru for murdering business student Stephany Flores in 2010.MARCEL ANTONISSE/AFP via Getty Images

Even if van der Sloot gets a favorable plea in the extortion case, he will return to Lima to serve the balance of a 28-year sentence for the murder of Peruvian business student Stefany Flores, who was beaten and strangled to death in 2010.

"To be honest, I expect never to be released," van der Sloot told De Telegraaf. "I don't have anybody to blame but myself."

