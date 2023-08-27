JonBenét Ramsey Murder Investigators ‘Hopeful’ as They Use New DNA Tech on Unexamined Evidence (Exclusive)

Police in Boulder, Colo., are using new DNA technology to investigate the murder of JonBenét Ramsey more than 26 years after the 6-year-old girl was found dead in her family's home at Christmastime in 1996.

At least five pieces of previously unexamined evidence are now being investigated, according to a source within the Boulder Police Department.

"There has been a lot of new technology in the past few years, and a lot of cold cases are being solved," the police source tells The Messenger. "I am hopeful — we are hopeful — that it will help in this particular case."

The source would not elaborate on what specific pieces of evidence are being tested.

The revelation comes more than a year after the Boulder Police issued a statement saying that they were working "in consultation with DNA experts from around the country" to solve the cold case.

"The Boulder Police Department ... wants the community to know that it has never wavered in its pursuit to bring justice to everyone affected by the murder of this little girl," officials said last year.

JonBenét Ramsey would be 33 years old today. Her father, John Ramsey, is now 79 and still searching for answers in her unsolved murder case. Ramsey Family Photo

A Baffling Cold Case

In the early morning hours of Dec. 26, 1996, JonBenét's family reported her missing. Seven hours later, her father, John Ramsey, found his daughter's body in the basement of their sprawling home.

JonBenét had been strangled. A garrote was found around her neck. She also had a broken skull from the blow to the back of the head. An autopsy stated that her official cause of death was "asphyxia by strangulation."

A handwritten ransom note was also found at the scene.

JonBenét Ramsey's was reported missing on Dec. 26, 1996. Her body was found inside her family's Boulder, Colo., home seven hours later. Ramsey Family Photo

The murder quickly made headlines around the world, in part because JonBenét and her mother, Patsy Ramsey, were fixtures in the child beauty pageant circuit around Colorado.

Images of the young girl in pageant costumes, full makeup and teased hair were broadcast across the airwaves.

The Boulder home where JonBenét Ramsey was found dead on Dec. 26, 1996, became a spectacle in the quaint Colorado college town. Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

From the start, the investigation focused on John and Patsy and their son, Burke Ramsey, who was 9 years old at the time.

Authorities believed that Patsy had written the note, and suspected that someone in the family was responsible for the little girl's death.

In December of 1997, JonBenét's parents remained under an "umbrella of suspicion," investigators said, which lasted until 2008, when the District Attorney sent the Ramsey a letter of apology and claimed that they had been "completely cleared" by DNA testing.

But the apology came too late for Patsy Ramsey, who died from ovarian cancer in 2006 at the age of 49.

John and Patsy Ramsey were under an 'umbrella of suspicion' until 2008 when they were 'completely cleared' with DNA evidence. Erik S. Lesser/Liaison/Getty Images

Did Police Botch the Investigation?

John, now 79, is still searching for answers in his daughter's death — and has vocally criticized the Boulder Police Department's handling of the investigation.

Last year, he started an online petition to request that Colorado Gov. Jared Polis intervene and take the case away from the Boulder Police Department.

"The years have brought false investigative starts, wild conspiracy theories, and a seemingly infinite number of accusations against nearly everyone involved with the case," he wrote. "The one thing the years have not brought is an arrest."

JonBenét Ramsey is buried at St. James' Episcopal Church Cemetery in Marietta, Georgia. Barry Williams/Getty Images

"Boulder Police are working hard to placate the public by telling the media that they hope DNA will solve this case while, at the same time, doing very little to make that happen," Ramsey continued. "Isn’t it time for new perspectives and ideas?"

But the Boulder Police Department insists that they are continuing to fully investigate the case.

“We have a shared goal to bring justice — and hopefully some peace — to JonBenet’s family and everyone who was impacted by her loss," Police Chief Maris Herold said last year. "This investigation has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department."