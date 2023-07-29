JonBenét Ramsey Forensic Scientist Slams Court Ruling Saying He Fabricated Evidence

High-profile forensic scientist Henry Lee — who has worked on notorious murder cases including those involving JonBenét Ramsey and O.J. Simpson — slammed a court decision finding him liable for fabricating evidence that led to the murder convictions two innocent men.

Ricky Birch and Shawn Henning were found guilty in the 1985 slaying of 65-year-old Everett Carr and were sentenced to prison. for 30 years.

The murder convictions were due in part to Lee’s testimony regarding blood stains on a towel found in Carr’s home in New Milford, Conn.

A judge in 2020 overturned the men's convictions, ruling there was no evidence that Lee had ever tested the towel.

Birch and Henning later filed a lawsuit against Lee and eight New Milford police officers involved in the investigation, reported the Hartford Courant.

Last Friday, a judge ruled in favor of the pair, making Lee potentially liable for millions of dollars in damages.

“I have no motive nor reason to fabricate evidence,” Lee wrote in a statement obtained by the Courant.

“My chemical testing of the towel played no direct role in implicating Mr. Birch and Mr. Henning, or anyone else as suspects in this crime."

"Further," he added, my scientific testimony at their trial included exculpatory evidence, such as a negative finding of blood on their clothing that served to exonerate them.”

Lee, who was then head of the local Forensic Science Laboratory, noted that he and his colleagues were called to the homicide scene in New Milford to "conduct field chemical tests and perform initial crime scene reconstruction."

He said “hundreds of areas were tested for ... fingerprints, footprints and biological evidence including the upstairs bathroom, sink and the towel in question. I did not participate nor was involved in any of the subsequent criminal investigations," Lee added.

Ricky Birch, second from left, and Shawn Henning, second from right Brigitte Ruthman/Republican-American via AP, File

Lee said he used tetramethylbenzidine to test a red stain on the towel.

“A smear on the towel and some spots in the sink gave a positive chemical reaction,” he said, per the outlet.

“For unknown reasons, the towel was never submitted to the lab for a confirmatory blood test at that time,” Lee wrote, according to the Courant.

According to the AP, no forensic evidence linked the two suspects to the crime.

Carr was found dead with 27 stab wounds and his head smashed. Henning and Birch had no DNA evidence on them.

A jury will determine the amount of damages Lee owes.

Lee has also worked on the Scott Peterson and Phil Spector murder cases.