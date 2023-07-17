Johnny Bench Apologizes After Remark Is Condemned as Anti-Semitic - The Messenger
Johnny Bench Apologizes After Remark Is Condemned as Anti-Semitic

Bench acknowledged his comment was 'insensitive' and took away from the honor bestowed on the late Gabe Paul

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Johnny Bench Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Legendary catcher Johnny Bench has expressed regret over comments he made Saturday evening during the Cincinnati Reds' Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The baseball icon was on hand — along with legend Pete Rose — for Saturday's proceedings, where Gabe Paul, who managed the Reds between 1952 and 1960, was among the inductees. Also honored this weekend were pitcher Bronson Arroyo and pitcher Danny Graves.

Bench, 75, issued his apology through the Reds organization following an anti-Semitic remark he made during a speech given by Jennie Paul, Gabe Paul's daughter.

Her speech explained that her father was Jewish, and that he became an advocate for minorities in the MLB.

Jennie Paul said during the speech that her father, who died in 1998, was "cheap," to which Bench barked out, "He was Jewish."

The comment was not well received, and the social media backlash was great.

Bench's apology notes that he recognizes "my comment was insensitive," and that he "apologized to Jennie for taking away from her father the full attention he deserves."

Added Bench: "Gabe Paul earned his place in the Reds Hall of Fame, same as the others who stood on that stage; I am sorry that some of the focus is on my inappropriate remark instead of solely on Gabe's achievement."

Jennie Paul told The Athletic she didn't even hear what Bench had said.

Bench was a 14-time All-Star and was twice named the National League's Most Valuable Player.

Active from 1967 through 1983, Bench played his entire Major League Baseball career with the Cincinnati Reds, and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1989.

