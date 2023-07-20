Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce from Sofía Vergara After 7 Years of Marriage: Report
The former couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2014 after six months of dating and wed nearly a year later in November 2015
Two days after announcing their split after seven years of marriage, Joe Manganiello has reportedly filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara, per TMZ.
According to the outlet, Manganiello's lawyer Laura Wasser cited irreconcilable differences in their Wednesday filing.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the exes said in a statement to Page Six on Monday.
TMZ also reported that the new divorce documents confirm there is a prenup in place, with both halves keeping their respective assets from the past seven years.
- Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Split After 7 Years of Marriage
- Sofia Vergara Asks Court to Uphold Prenup in Divorce from Joe Manganiello
- What $18 Million Can Get You in Beverly Hills Real Estate: Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara’s Italian-Style Villa
- Julie Bowen Leaves Spicy Comment on Newly Single Sofia Vergara’s Bathing Suit Photo
The former couple first got engaged on Christmas Eve 2014 after dating for six months. They then wed nearly a year later in November 2015.
The Modern Family actress has recently been celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy, though the How I Met Your Mother actor has not been featured in any public pictures. In fact, the last time he was seen on her Instagram was in a June 29 throwback post.
The Messenger has reached out to reps for both Vergara and Manganiello for further comment.
