Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce from Sofía Vergara After 7 Years of Marriage: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce from Sofía Vergara After 7 Years of Marriage: Report

The former couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2014 after six months of dating and wed nearly a year later in November 2015

Published |Updated
JD Knapp
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Two days after announcing their split after seven years of marriage, Joe Manganiello has reportedly filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara, per TMZ.

According to the outlet, Manganiello's lawyer Laura Wasser cited irreconcilable differences in their Wednesday filing.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the exes said in a statement to Page Six on Monday.

TMZ also reported that the new divorce documents confirm there is a prenup in place, with both halves keeping their respective assets from the past seven years.

Read More

The former couple first got engaged on Christmas Eve 2014 after dating for six months. They then wed nearly a year later in November 2015.

The Modern Family actress has recently been celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy, though the How I Met Your Mother actor has not been featured in any public pictures. In fact, the last time he was seen on her Instagram was in a June 29 throwback post.

The Messenger has reached out to reps for both Vergara and Manganiello for further comment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.