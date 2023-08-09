Biden Responds to Deadly, Devastating Maui Fire: ‘Jill and I Send Our Deepest Condolences’

The Hawaii fires have ravaged the western side of Maui for nearly 24 hours, leading to six deaths and thousands evacuated. The state’s national guard was activated Tuesday night and a state of emergency had been called by the state overnight.

The White House issued President Joe Biden’s official response Wednesday evening.

“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui, and our prayers are with those who have seen their homes, businesses, and communities destroyed,” the president said.

This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Zeke Kalua/County of Maui via AP

Biden thanked the firefighters and first responders who have been “putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives” and said federal help is on the way.

“I have ordered all available Federal assets on the Islands to help with response,” the White House stated, noting that the Hawaiian National Guard has mobilized Chinook Helicopters to help with fire suppression and search and rescue on Maui.

“The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy Third Fleets are supporting response and rescue efforts. The U.S. Marines are providing Black Hawk Helicopters to fight the fires on the Big Island," the statement read.

Biden said the Department of Transportation “is working with commercial airlines to evacuate tourists from Maui” and the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture have begun preparations for relief to the area once post-fire recovery efforts get started.

Biden also “urged” residents to continue following evacuation orders and listening to the instructions of first responders and officials.

Brutal wildfires being further spread by Hurricane Dora are engulfing Hawaii in Lahaina, Kihei and Kula. Hawaii News Now/Screenshot

The fire continued Wednesday afternoon local time, with three separate fires out of control and more than 100 firemen working, according to Hawaii News. The historic Lahaina town has pretty much been leveled.

Nearly two dozen people have been airlifted to hospitals on another island, thousands are displaced because of destroyed homes, and hundreds still seek shelter.

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke said a full assessment of the damage from these fires could take months, and recovery could take years.

“This is the entire state coming together to assist our family on Maui,” Luke said at a news conference Wednesday. “We never anticipated a hurricane that did not make impact would cause this type of wildfires. Wildfires that wiped out communities. Wildfires that wiped out businesses.”