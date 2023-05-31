Jimmy Butler Applies to Trademark Nickname Mashup Ahead of Finals Run

NBA phenom Jimmy Butler, who has led an eighth-seeded Miami Heat to an improbable ticket to the NBA Finals, has applied to have a version of his nickname trademarked by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, according to a May 24 filing.

Butler, who informally goes by "Jimmy Buckets," apparently plans to combine his nickname with the phrase"He's him" — a popular meme used to describe a successful athlete. Together, the name and meme combine to create "Himmy Buckets."

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The application indicates that Butler plans to put the signature phrase on coffee and tea beverages, seltzer waters, and beer, among other drinks. Butler also hopes to affix the name onto mugs, cups, and clothing.



Butler drew attention during the NBA's 2020 pandemic-restricted "bubble season" for hawking $20 cups of French press coffee from his hotel room.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben was apparently the first to notice and share the trademark application in a tweet.

The Heat will begin their best-of-seven series against the Denver Nuggets Thursday evening.