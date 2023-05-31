The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Jimmy Butler Applies to Trademark Nickname Mashup Ahead of Finals Run

    Jimmy Buckets is taking the next step in his journey as the NBA's de facto barista

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    NBA phenom Jimmy Butler, who has led an eighth-seeded Miami Heat to an improbable ticket to the NBA Finals, has applied to have a version of his nickname trademarked by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, according to a May 24 filing.

    Butler, who informally goes by "Jimmy Buckets," apparently plans to combine his nickname with the phrase"He's him" — a popular meme used to describe a successful athlete. Together, the name and meme combine to create "Himmy Buckets."

    Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat dribbles during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
    (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    The application indicates that Butler plans to put the signature phrase on coffee and tea beverages, seltzer waters, and beer, among other drinks. Butler also hopes to affix the name onto mugs, cups, and clothing.

    Butler drew attention during the NBA's 2020 pandemic-restricted "bubble season" for hawking $20 cups of French press coffee from his hotel room.

    Trademark attorney Josh Gerben was apparently the first to notice and share the trademark application in a tweet.

    The Heat will begin their best-of-seven series against the Denver Nuggets Thursday evening.

