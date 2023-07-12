Jimmie Johnson’s Mother-in-Law Shot Herself as Police Arrived, Bodycam Audio Footage Reveals

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson’s mother-in-law shot herself right as police officers arrived at her home and just after she had killed her husband and grandson, according to a report by the New York Post.

Bodycam footage obtained by the Post shows officers approaching the home in Oklahoma where Johnson’s 68-year-old mother-in-law Terry Janway shot and killed his 69-year-old Jack Janway and their 11-year-old grandson Dalton Janway on June 26.

Janway Chiropractic and Acupuncture Clinic/Facebook (2)

As the officers open the home’s front door, one last gunshot can be heard, which investigators determined to be Terry committing suicide.

Police found Terry unresponsive, with a gun on the ground next to her.

Police in Muskogee responded to the home just after 9 p.m. after Terry called 911 to report that someone in the home had a gun.

Johnson, a seven-time champion at NASCAR’s highest level, withdrew from a NASCAR race on the streets of Chicago after the shooting.

Terry and Jack Janway were the parents of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway.