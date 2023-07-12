Jimmie Johnson’s Mother-in-Law Shot Herself as Police Arrived, Bodycam Audio Footage Reveals
Terry Janway shot and killed herself, her husband Jack and grandson Dalton on June 26
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson’s mother-in-law shot herself right as police officers arrived at her home and just after she had killed her husband and grandson, according to a report by the New York Post.
Bodycam footage obtained by the Post shows officers approaching the home in Oklahoma where Johnson’s 68-year-old mother-in-law Terry Janway shot and killed his 69-year-old Jack Janway and their 11-year-old grandson Dalton Janway on June 26.
As the officers open the home’s front door, one last gunshot can be heard, which investigators determined to be Terry committing suicide.
- NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson Breaks Silence After Losing In-Laws in Suicide-Murder Tragedy
- Jimmie Johnson’s In-Laws Dead in Murder-Suicide: Mother-in-Law Shot Husband, Grandson, Police Say
- Jimmie Johnson’s Mother-in-Law ‘Snapped’ After Battling Depression, Grandson Says
- Jimmie Johnson’s In-Laws Previously Struggled With Bankruptcy, with $475,000 in Debts
- Chandra Johnson’s Family Tragedy: What We Know About NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson’s Spouse
Police found Terry unresponsive, with a gun on the ground next to her.
Police in Muskogee responded to the home just after 9 p.m. after Terry called 911 to report that someone in the home had a gun.
Johnson, a seven-time champion at NASCAR’s highest level, withdrew from a NASCAR race on the streets of Chicago after the shooting.
Terry and Jack Janway were the parents of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway.
