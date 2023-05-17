Jimi Hendrix ‘Flying Eyeball’ Concert Poster Goes for $175K at Auction

Heritage Auctions, a prominent Texas-based auction house, made history after selling a Jimi Hendrix concert poster for $175,000 — breaking the previous record for psychedelic posters.

The particular item, a Jimi Hendrix "Flying Eyeball" concert poster from 1968, is signed by designer Rick Griffin, an American artist known for creating many psychedelic posters in the 1960s, including for the Grateful Dead and The Doors.

Identified as BG-105, the Hendrix poster is the first publicly sold version of the artwork to receive a grade of 9.8, Pete Howard, the Director of Concert Posters at Heritage Auctions, said in a video.

The $175,000 auction sale exceeds the value of any previous psychedelic concert poster by $40,000, the auction house said in a statement.

"All of us at Heritage are pleased beyond words that our ‘Flying Eyeball' poster shattered the world record for any price for a psychedelic concert poster, ever," explained Howard.

Jimi Hendrix 1968 Flying Eyeball Concert Poster Credit: Courtesy Heritage Auctions

"$175,000 exceeded even the most optimistic estimates by pundits in the hobby. It's simply wonderful to see these iconic concert posters start to gain traction in the art world itself. It sort of makes one feel like the first million-dollar concert poster may be a light that we can now see at the end of the tunnel."

Heritage Auctions' previous record holder in this specific category was another coveted piece: a 9.6-graded Grateful Dead' Skeleton & Roses' poster that garnered $137,500 in 2022.