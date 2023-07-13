Jim Jordan Blames Earpiece for Incoherent Fox News Interview, Raises Questions About Biden

Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan is blaming his earpiece after appearing in a largely incomprehensible Fox News interview on Wednesday.

Interviewer Sean Hannity asked Jordan about the cross-examination of FBI Director Christopher Wray at a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Jordan then stumbled through his answer, stating, "I drew a blank there" and "I have a huge echo in my ear and I can’t even hear."

Twitter user Aaron Rupar shared Jordan's answer on Twitter and shared their views on how the news outlet would respond if President Joe Biden had a similar answer.

Biden is known for stumbling through speeches and interviews at times, like when he struggled with the teleprompter during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Fox News has questioned Biden's mental capabilities in the past. A reporter for the outlet asked Biden if he had been tested for "cognitive decline" at a press conference in 2020. In 2021, Tucker Carlson claimed that Biden is cognitively unable to serve.

However, Hannity turned to Vice President Kamala Harris and decided to showcase what he described as a "word salad" from Harris moments later, according to The Daily Beast