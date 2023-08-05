Jim Crow-Era Voting Ban in Mississippi Blocked By Federal Appeals Court

A federal appeals court ruled Mississippi's Jim Crow-era policy of stripping voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies violates the US Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals' 2-1 ruling on Friday ordered Mississippi's secretary of state to stop enforcing the provision within the state constitution, enacted in 1890.

It permanently disenfranchises people who are convicted of a specific list of 22 crimes - including murder, forgery, carjacking and bigamy.

If the ruling stands, tens of thousands of voters could regain their right, possibly in time for the Nov. 7 general election, the Associated Press reported.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, a Republican, is expected to ask the full panel to reconsider the ruling, spokeswoman Debbee Hancock told the wire service.

Judges Carolyn Dineen King and James L. Dennis said in their opinion that states have abandoned such punitive measures that serve "no legitimate penological purpose."

“Mississippi stands as an outlier among its sister states, bucking a clear and consistent trend in our Nation against permanent disenfranchisement,” they wrote.

"By severing former offenders from the body politic forever, [the provision] ensures that they will never be fully rehabilitated, continues to punish them beyond the term their culpability requires, and serves no protective function to society. It is thus a cruel and unusual punishment," the ruling states.

To restore their voting rights, people convicted of those specific crimes must get a pardon from the governor or have the state legislature pass bills for them with two-thirds approval.

Between 1997 and 2022, an average of seven people per year have successfully navigated the process, Blake Feldman, a criminal justice researcher in Mississippi, told the Guardian.

Black voters are disproportionately affected by the provision.

Nearly 16% of the Black voting age population are blocked from casting a ballot because of a felony conviction, the newspaper reported.

In her dissent, Judge Edith H. Jones noted that when the Supreme Court ruled that the Equal Protection Clause does not bar states from permanently disenfranchising felons, the remedy was working through state legislatures.

"In other words: go and convince the state legislatures. Do the hard work of persuading your fellow citizens that the law should change," she wrote.

"Today, the court turns that advice on its head. No need to change the law through a laborious political process. The court will do it for you, so long as you rely on the Due Process Clause, rather than the Equal Protection Clause. With respect, this is not a road that the Constitution—or precedent—allows us to travel," she continued.

The lawsuit was first brought forward in 2018 by the Southern Poverty Law Center, representing a group of felons who had lost their right to vote because of felony convictions and have served out their sentences.