Jet Crashes into Apartment Building at Michigan Air Show After Pilots Eject - The Messenger
While no one was injured, residents have been asked to evacuate the building as investigations continue

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Aftermath of jet crashing into Waverly on the Lake apartment complex in Michigan.Screenshot/ WTOL

An apartment building was “singed” and several unoccupied vehicles were damaged when a fighter jet performing in the Thunder Over Michigan air show crashed Sunday, Click on Detroit reported.

The Soviet-era jet landed in the parking lot of the Waverly on the Lake Apartments, and hit several unoccupied cars, officials from the Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA) confirmed in a statement.

While what causes the MiG-23 aircraft to crash on Sunday, Aug. 13 is unclear, the pilot and "backseater" of the plane were forced to eject. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

“We heard these huge booms,” said Marsha Bogardus, a witness, according to The Detroit News. “I started recording and saw the two pilots eject. It scared my kids and everyone was freaking out. It dropped like a bullet straight down near an apartment complex we live by. Not sure where it landed.”

Officials noted that the jet crashed into a vacant golf course and slid about 100 yards, taking trees down with it, before landing in the apartment building’s parking lot.

While no injuries were reported, several parts of the plane were scattered on the building's property.

Residents of the apartments have been asked to evacuate the buildings until structural engineers can check the buildings for damage.

"(I am) still a little shakey, but I'm relieved no one was hurt because it could have been really bad," Darrin Martin, whose son lives in the complex, told WTOL 11.

