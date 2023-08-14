Jet Crashes into Apartment Building at Michigan Air Show After Pilots Eject

An apartment building was “singed” and several unoccupied vehicles were damaged when a fighter jet performing in the Thunder Over Michigan air show crashed Sunday, Click on Detroit reported.
The Soviet-era jet landed in the parking lot of the Waverly on the Lake Apartments, and hit several unoccupied cars, officials from the Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA) confirmed in a statement.
While what causes the MiG-23 aircraft to crash on Sunday, Aug. 13 is unclear, the pilot and "backseater" of the plane were forced to eject. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.
- Watch: Pilots Eject Before Soviet MiG Fighter Jet Crashes Over Michigan Air Show
- Pilot Ejects Moments Before F-18 Hornet Crashes Near Spanish Air Base
- After Decades, a New U.S. Air Force Fighter Jet Design
- 4 Dead in Separate Aircraft Crashes Ahead of Popular Wisconsin Air Show
- Super Bowl Champion’s Daughter Among Four Dead in Wisconsin Air Show Crashes
- Small Plane Crash Kills 4 After Causing Fighter Jet Scramble That Led to Sonic Boom
“We heard these huge booms,” said Marsha Bogardus, a witness, according to The Detroit News. “I started recording and saw the two pilots eject. It scared my kids and everyone was freaking out. It dropped like a bullet straight down near an apartment complex we live by. Not sure where it landed.”
Officials noted that the jet crashed into a vacant golf course and slid about 100 yards, taking trees down with it, before landing in the apartment building’s parking lot.
While no injuries were reported, several parts of the plane were scattered on the building's property.
Residents of the apartments have been asked to evacuate the buildings until structural engineers can check the buildings for damage.
"(I am) still a little shakey, but I'm relieved no one was hurt because it could have been really bad," Darrin Martin, whose son lives in the complex, told WTOL 11.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- 1 in 3 US Adults Has a Tattoo, More Than Half of Women Under 50: SurveyNews
- Tyrant Who Inspired Count Dracula Likely Cried Blood: Chemical AnalysisTech
- WATCH: Police Ticket 3-Year-Old Girl for Being Too CuteNews
- Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap PodsTech
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews