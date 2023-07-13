Jersey Shore Drivers’ Struggle With New Parking Payment App Leads to Year’s Worth of Tickets in Single Month - The Messenger
Jersey Shore Drivers’ Struggle With New Parking Payment App Leads to Year’s Worth of Tickets in Single Month

Violations are up more than 1,600%

Jenna Sundel
Getty Images

One Jersey shore town handed out 893 parking tickets last month, an increase of over 1,600% from the previous year, after they switched to a cashless app-based payment system.

Stone Harbor implemented ParkMobile in May and the number of tickets has skyrocketed since then. Stone Harbor issued 883 parking violations total in 2023, according to NJ.com, and 48 of those violations were issued in June.

One Stone Harbor council member questioned the increase at a recent meeting and wondered if the police were being "too strict." The police chief said "absolutely not" and added that the new system is making it easier to enforce parking laws.

The town charges for parking in its shopping and dining district from May 1 to Oct. 1. Parking is free during the off-season.

Before introducing ParkMobile, Stone Harbor used kiosks accepting cash and credit cards.

If everyone who received a ticket in May and June pay the $34 violation on time, the town will make over $49,000.

People can pay for parking by creating an account on ParkMobile and linking it to a credit card. Then, users enter their car's license plate, make and model. People can also pay by phone using the number 877-727-5304.

According to ParkMobile's website, the app is currently used in 576 locations across the United States.

