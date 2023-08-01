Jeremy Corbyn’s Brother Tries to Buy Strawberries With Cash at Cashless Supermarket: ‘I Paid My Legal Tender in This Dystopian Place’

A man who appears to be former U.K. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's brother staged a protest at a cashless Aldi supermarket in Greenwich, London by paying for a pack of strawberries with exact change.



A video circulating on social media shows Piers Corbyn dropping 1 pound, 19 pence onto the counter and telling employees they would have to accept that he'd paid with legal tender, rather than using the store's proprietary app.



"I'm gonna buy some strawberries, and I'm offering exactly the right amount of money here," he said with the change sprawled across the counter. "Want to call the police? Call the police."

Corbyn then squeezed through a checkout gate without using his phone or card and strutted into the parking lot, where he was met with scattered applause from fellow shoppers. Indy100 was the first to confirm Corbyn's identity.



"I paid my legal tender in this dystopian place," Corbyn said. He then popped a strawberry into his mouth and began passing around the container for other customers to partake in the parking lot.



There are no checkout aisles at the store, and shoppers instead use an app to track their purchases.



Corbyn is the older brother of left-leaning Parliament Member Jeremy Corbyn, who, backed by grassroots support, led the opposition Labour Party during two electoral defeats in 2017 and 2019.



A weather forecaster, Piers Corbyn has become known for peddling various unfounded conspiracy theories, including that the Covid pandemic was a hoax orchestrated by Bill Gates and other powerful individuals and that humans play no role in climate change.



He attended many events calling for the end of Covid lockdowns in the U.K., including one that incorrectly linked 5G networks with the spread of the virus.