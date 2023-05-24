The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Jennifer Dulos Disappearance Case Still ‘Open and Active’ Four Years Later

    Authorities believe that the mother of five was kidnapped and killed by her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. Months later, he took his own life.

    Steve Helling
    Four years after Jennifer Farber Dulos vanished, her family continues to grieve their loss — and still hopes to eventually get answers.

    Dulos, a mother of five, vanished from her home in New Canaan, Connecticut, on May 24, 2019. She had just dropped her kids off at school.

    Authorities believe that she was kidnapped and killed by her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. Months later, he took his own life.

    On Wednesday, the family issued a statement through spokesperson Carrie Luft.

    “May 24, 2023, marks four years since Jennifer Farber Dulos was murdered and disappeared," the family wrote.

    "We continue to grieve the loss of her loving devotion to her children and family, her friendship, courage, brilliance, humor, and singular ability to touch the lives of the people she encountered."

    Dulos left behind 16-year-old twins, 13-year-old twins and an 11-year-old.

    "The investigation into Jennifer’s case is open and active, and the Connecticut state’s attorney’s office continues with pretrial discovery and preparation. Two individuals have yet to stand trial for conspiracy to murder, and we await the next steps in the legal process."

    The two individuals facing trial are Fotis' ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and attorney Kent Mawhinney. They have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

    Both defendants have pleaded not guilty. Mawhinney is expected to testify against Troconis.

    In their statement, Dulos' family referenced the broader issue of domestic violence, especially in minority communities.

    "Intimate partner violence cuts across gender, economic, and racial/ethnic lines, and it disproportionately affects women of color," the family writes.

    "In Jennifer’s honor, we wish to turn the public’s attention to the many victims and survivors of intimate partner violence whose stories do not receive widespread media coverage. You can help change this disparity by donating to the Black and Missing Foundation, and by encouraging the media to give equal attention to all victims."

    An investigator in the case did not immediately return The Messenger's call for comment.

