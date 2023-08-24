Jeffrey Epstein’s Sprawling 7,500-Acre New Mexico Ranch Sells After Price Cut - The Messenger
Jeffrey Epstein’s Sprawling 7,500-Acre New Mexico Ranch Sells After Price Cut

The sex offender financier committed several sexual assaults there, according to reports

Nick Gallagher
An aerial shot shows Jeffrey Epstein’s former desert estate, located about an hour south of New Mexico.Daniel Wyher/YouTube/Screenshot

Convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein's 26,700-square-foot New Mexico mansion was sold for an undisclosed price after two years on the market.

Located about an hour south of Santa Fe, the sprawling Zorro Ranch was initially listed for $27.5 million in 2021 before the price was eventually dropped to $18 million.

Reports suggest that several of Epstein's alleged sexual assaults took place at the ranch. In 2019, New Mexico's then-attorney general interviewed multiple potential victims who had been brought to the high desert estate over the years.

Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The ranch's three-story main house reportedly has four bedrooms.
The ranch's three-story main house reportedly has four bedrooms.Daniel Wyher/YouTube/Screenshot

The New Mexico property was purchased by San Rafael Ranch LLC, which registered with the state in July, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The property's main residence includes an indoor pool, gym, and library. The living room alone is said to be about the same size as an average American home.

The 7,560-acre estate also featured a small village, including a seven-car garage, a firehouse, and the preserved original residence, per the New Mexican. Nearby is a airstrip, hangar, and helipad for private aircraft.

An attorney for Epstein's estate, Daniel Weiner, said the final sale price would be disclosed in the estate's next quarterly accounting with a probate court in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Epstein had purchased the ranch from the family of Bruce King, who was then the Governor of New Mexico, in 1993.

With Associated Press

