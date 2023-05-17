Jeffrey Epstein Transferred Money to Academics Noam Chomsky and Leon Botstein: Report

Jeffrey Epstein paid $150,000 to longtime Bard College leader Leon Botstein and transferred $270,000 between accounts for political activist and professor Noam Chomsky—after Epstein had pleaded guilty to sex offenses, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the two academics have confirmed the information. The newspaper had previously reported meetings between Epstein and the two academics, part of a slew of appointments with influential people listed in his private calendar following his 2009 release from prison for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

According to the Journal, Botstein said the payments were for serving on an advisory board for an Epstein-linked charity.

Botstein told the newspaper Epstein designated him as a consultant of an entity and made the payments as if they were fees for consulting work, but he said he didn’t do any consulting work for Epstein.

Botstein, the longtime president of Bard, donated the money to the school as part of a larger $1 million donation to the college, he said.

Chomsky told the Journal that he received a transfer of roughly $270,000 in March 2018 from an Epstein-linked account. Chomsky said he had asked for Epstein's help to transfer money related to his first wife, who had died after a long illness. He said the transfer went through Epstein's accounts, but was "restricted to rearrangement of my own funds, and did not involve one penny from Epstein."

Chomsky said he didn’t hire Epstein. “It was a simple, quick, transfer of funds,” he said.

The Journal previously reported Botstein and Chomsky met had met multiple times with Epstein after he was a registered sex offender.

Botstein said he took the meetings in the hopes of soliciting donations for Bard from Epstein.

He defended the meetings to the New York Times saying, “We had no idea, the public record had no indication, that he was anything more than an ordinary — if you could say such a thing — sex offender who had been convicted and went to jail.”

He said with hindsight, he would not have solicited donations from Epstein, calling him a "truly evil man."

The Journal previously published a report after reviewing schedules and emails that showed ties between Epstein and several prominent people following his conviction. Among them were former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and film director Woody Allen.

Epstein died in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.