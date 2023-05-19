Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Awarded NASA Moon-Landing Contract

Billionaire Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin won a contract Friday that will pave the way for them to put astronauts on the moon.

NASA awarded a contract that will allow Blue Origin to develop a lunar landing mission with a crew of space explorers in the next 10 years, the agency reported on its website.

The contract will put Bezos in competition with fellow billionaire Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX was awarded a similar contract in 2021.

The contract awarded to Bezos is known as the Sustaining Lunar Development program and will include other massive aerospace companies Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

The contract includes an "uncrewed demonstration mission" to the lunar surface before a crewed mission in 2029, NASA said. The contract will award Blue Origin a total of $3.4 billion.

In 2021, Musk was awarded a $3 billion contract for missions to the moon in a program called Human Landing System. At the time, NASA was expected to pick two companies to award contracts, but settled with the single SpaceX commitment because of budget restraints.

Both contracts awarded to Musk and Bezos are part of NASA’s “Artemis” program that seeks to return humans to the moon within the next decade

“Today we are excited to announce Blue Origin will build a human landing system as NASA’s second provider to deliver Artemis astronauts to the lunar surface,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

“We are in a golden age of human spaceflight, which is made possible by NASA’s commercial and international partnerships. Together, we are making an investment in the infrastructure that will pave the way to land the first astronauts on Mars," he added.