    Jeep Cherokee SUVs Recalled for Fire Hazard; Owners Told to ‘Park Outside’

    Stellantis has issued a recall of nearly 200,000 Jeep Cherokees.

    Blake Harper
    Stellantis has announced a recall of nearly 200,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs due to a potential fire hazard.

    The recall, issued by the parent company of Chrysler, affects specific 2014-2016 Jeep Cherokee vehicles equipped with power liftgates. This follows the discovery that water infiltration into the liftgate control computer can cause an electrical short, resulting in potential fire.

    The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) publicized the recall documents on Tuesday. Stellantis discovered the risk during a routine review of customer data.

    Starting from June 30, owners will receive notification letters. They are being advised to "park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete."

    Stellantis has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to the recall. However, the company has identified 50 customer assistance records, 23 warranty claims, and 21 field reports potentially related to this issue, according to the Associated Press.

