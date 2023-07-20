Jemaine Cannon Executed By Lethal Injection in Oklahoma for 1995 Murder - The Messenger
Jemaine Cannon Executed By Lethal Injection in Oklahoma for 1995 Murder

He died at 10:13 am in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester

Ben Kesslen
Jemaine Cannon was convicted of murdering a young mother in 1995. The State of Oklahoma

Jemaine Cannon was executed by the state of Oklahoma Thursday morning more than 25 years after he killed a 20-year-old woman with a butcher’s knife.

Cannon, 51, maintained his 1995 killing of Sharonda Clark, a young Tulsa mother, was in self-defense. He was living with Clark after escaping a prison work center, where he was incarcerated for violently assaulting a different woman.

He is the second person killed in Oklahoma by lethal injection this year. He died at 10:13 a.m. in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

A federal appeals court denied Cannon’s last-ditch request Wednesday to appeal his execution. Cannon had said he was Native American and not subject to Oklahoma law. 

In a clemency hearing last month, he said “I am deeply disheartened that the act of defending my life and the acts that she initiated against me ever happened.” 

“The ending of human life was never desired, planned or premeditated,” he added. 

Cannon's attorney Mark Henricksen also told the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board last month that his client's trial wasn't fair because his attorneys at the time didn't present any evidence to back up his self-defense claim. Henricksen said Cannon's then appellate attorneys presented neither witnesses nor exhibits during the trial and rested right after prosecutors presented their case. Last week, he called the decision to execute his client "historic barbarism."

“Mr. Cannon has endured abuse and neglect for fifty years by those charged with his care,” he said in a statement. “He sits in his cell a model prisoner. He is nearly deaf, blind, and nearing death by natural causes. The decision to proceed with this particular execution is obscene.”

In contrast, Clark's daughters urged the board to reject Cannon's plea for clemency, saying he has never expressed regret for the killing.

“Mercy was never given my mother,” her eldest daughter Yeh-Sehn White said. “Even still today he points the blame at my mother for his actions.”

The board ultimately voted to reject his clemency in a 3-2 vote.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a statement following the execution that "justice was finally served this morning for Sharonda Clark."

"My hope is that today’s action can bring some measure of peace for Sharonda’s two daughters, as well as her other family members and friends who loved her," he said.

With Associated Press.

