Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 Years

Just when they thought it was safe to go back in the water...

Lifeguards at Rockaway Beach in Queens cleared swimmers from the ocean Friday afternoon after another shark sighting — just a few days after a woman was bitten at the same beach.

The New York City Parks and Recreation Department confirmed a shark sighting on Rockaway Beach Friday between B145 and B149 Street around 12:45 p.m. Lifeguards cleared the entire stretch of water.

It was back open to the public at 3 p.m.

“Safety is our priority, and we will remain vigilant in monitoring the shoreline for sharks,” the city told The Messenger.

The NYC Parks staff was alerted to a potential shark in the vicinity of Beach 148, which prompted FDNY to deploy a drone in the area. The drone confirmed a possible shark was in the area which resulted in immediate coordination with the Parks, NYPD and NYCEM to clear the swimming area until the shark had moved out of the area.

“This is a great example of how the city’s multi-agency effort to conduct surveillance from land, drones, and boats, in conjunction with seamless communication following a potential sighting, are working.”

The city has ramped up drone patrols following Monday’s incident at Rockaway Beach, the first known shark attack in the city since 1953. On Monday, 65-year-old Tatyana Koltunyuk was hospitalized after getting attacked by a shark around 6 p.m. A shark ripped apart a big chunk of her leg and bit all the way down to the femur.

The city began monitoring several beaches across from 9 a.m. until dusk, seven days a week. They include: Rockaway Beach in Queens, Coney Island and Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, Orchard Beach in The Bronx and South Beach in Staten Island.

FDNY and NYPD are utilizing drone technology to conduct surveillance around public swimming areas to monitor for sharks at least an hour before the opening of public beaches.

If no sharks have been spotted in the hour before lifeguards begin duty, then the beaches will be open for swimming. Should any sharks be spotted, swimming will be prohibited until at least an hour after there have been no shark sightings.

"While beaches are open to swimming, the Parks Department, FDNY and NYPD will conduct surveillance from the land, drones, and vessels to ensure the safety of patrons in the water," the city said. "While swimming is prohibited at New York City beaches after 6 p.m., out of an abundance of caution drone surveillance will continue each night until dusk."