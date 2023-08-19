J’Asiah Mitchell Missing: Full Timeline As Lake Search for Two-Year-Old Enters Third Day

Police in Georgia are still searching for 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell who was Wednesday night before his father was alleged to have falsely told police that the child was kidnapped.

The arrest of Artavious North the next day raised even more questions about the toddler’s mysterious disappearance, while news of authorities draining a small lake heightened fears among family members.

The timeline of events began Wednesday evening and continued well into Saturday following a lake search at the Elite at Lakeview Apartment Complex in East Point.

Wednesday, 11:23 p.m. ET: J’Asiah was kidnapped near the 3300 block of Flat Shoals Road, the Dekalb County Police Department said Thursday morning on X. formerly known as Twitter.

Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. ET: J’Asiah’s 23-year-old father Artavious North, who lives at the Elite at Lakeview Apartments, reported his son as kidnapped, claiming that he was taken during an armed robbery near the Aspen Woods Apartments complex in Decatur, according to Atlanta News First.

Thursday, 8:22 p.m. ET: The Dekalb Police announced the findings of a preliminary investigation, stating a “kidnapping didn’t occur” in Dekalb County as the father claimed, and that investigators are working through “inconsistencies” in the reporting of the “alleged kidnapping.” The Dekalb police began working with federal and state law enforcement to follow up on all available leads.

Friday, 12:00 a.m. ET: The Dekalb police said that they arrested North for making false statements and reiterated that their investigation revealed that there was “no armed robbery nor kidnapping in DeKalb County.” East Point Police Department became the lead investigating agency on the case.

Friday: Search for J’Asiah continued as 48 hours passed since he was reported missing. Police efforts intensified in East Point where authorities began draining the lake at the Elite at Lakeview Apartments. Authorities said that draining the lake completely could go on till after midnight. Police also searched a landfill in Griffin. Meanwhile, the toddler’s family, including his mother, Asia Mitchell, and grandfather Johnathan Wyatt waited by the lake waiting for answers.

Saturday morning: The pond was still mostly full, according to FOX 5, and North was denied bond.

Further details about J’Asiah’s disappearance remain unknown. The Dekalb Police Department told The Messenger that they are “unable to elaborate on the details of this investigation at this time” when reached for comment. The East Point Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

While the investigation is still ongoing, J’Asiah’s family seems to have become suspicious of North, with one family member floating the idea that he might know more about his son’s disappearance than what he revealed.

Asia Mitchell told FOX 5 that North was the last person her son was with.

​​"Somebody pulled up on him while he was leaving out this neighborhood and held him at gunpoint and took my baby from him," she said.

North reportedly told family members that a car followed him as he left his apartment complex, where he lives with his girlfriend.

"And [he] said the car swerved in front of him as he was trying to leave out the entrance of the apartment complex, jumped out with guns asked him for something. He didn’t have it, so they took my grandson," J’Asiah’s grandmother told FOX 5.

The grandmother continued: "There’s either more to the story, or the whole story is just a lie because even if it was a drug deal gone bad, or whatever the case may be, they would hurt him and not the baby. I think the dad need to tell us what happened."