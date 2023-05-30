The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Japan’s Prime Minister Fires His Own Son Over Party Pics Taken at Official Residence

    Fumio Kishida said he ousted Shotaro Kishida because 'his actions were inappropriate'

    Published |Updated
    Bruce Golding
    STR/JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images

    Japan's prime minister fired his eldest son from a top government job over the recent revelation that he hosted an "inappropriate" family party at the father's official residence.

    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, 65, said he was replacing 32-year-old Shotaro Kishida as his executive policy secretary following the emergence of a photo that showed the younger man posing with guests on an ornate, red-carpeted stairway late last year.

    The group appeared to be recreating an official photo of a newly appointed Cabinet, with Shotaro Kishida in the spot reserved for the prime minister.

    “As secretary for political affairs, a public position, his actions were inappropriate and I decided to replace him to have him take responsibility,” Fumio Kishida told reporters Monday night.

    This photo taken on May 15, 2023 shows Shotaro Kishida (R), son of Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L), arriving at the prime minister's office. Kishida said on May 29 he will remove his son from the position of his secretary due to &quot;inappropriate behaviour&quot; at the official residence.
    Shotaro Kishida arrives at the prime minister's office on May 15. (STR/JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images)

    Other photos published earlier this month by the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine showed a young man sitting on the stairs while apparently holding a drink and other people posing behind a lectern emblazoned with the prime minister's seal.

    The "forget-the-year party" -- known as "bonenkai" in Japanese -- was held on Dec. 30, the Guardian reported.

    Fumio Kishida said he'd briefly greeted the guests but didn't stay for a dinner party.

    The prime minister also said he'd decided to fire his son once the recent G7 meeting in his hometown of Hiroshima and related events were finished, Kyodo News reported.

    "Of course, the responsibility for the appointment lies with me. I take it seriously," he said.

    "I want to fulfill my duties by addressing challenges that cannot be postponed and moving forward with determination."

    Shotaro Kishida previously came under fire for using embassy vehicles for sightseeing while accompanying his father on official trips to Britain and France.

    His firing came after a poll by the Asahi newspaper showed that three-quarters of those surveyed considered Shotaro Kishida's behavior problematic, Bloomberg reported.

    Another poll by the Nikkei newspaper showed support for the prime minister had fallen five percentage points, to 47%.

    Fumio Kishida has been accused of nepotism over his son's October appointment as policy secretary, one of eight secretary posts for the prime minister.

    Shotaro Kishida had previously served as a private secretary for his dad.

    "The appointment itself had a strong element of intermingling public and private interests. Resignation is only natural," opposition leader Kenta Izumi of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan told reporters Monday.

