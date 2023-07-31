Japanese Man Who Spent Thousands to Look Like Rough Collie Canine Goes on First Walk - The Messenger
Japanese Man Who Spent Thousands to Look Like Rough Collie Canine Goes on First Walk

The man spent two million Yen (approximately $15,000) on the hyperrealistic dog costume

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
A Japanese man who spent over $15,000 on a realistic dog costume recently ventured out in public, fully dressed as a canine.

On his YouTube channel 'I Want to Be an Animal,' the man, known only as Toco, shared a video of himself walking around and being interviewed by a German TV station while wearing his bespoke collie costume. Toco rolls over, waves at a few people, and mostly walks around slowly.

There are a few interactions with dogs also out for walks, although most seem unable to comprehend what they are seeing.

However, two dog owners did pose for pictures with Toco, holding their dogs, who did not appear to be frightened or disturbed.

Toco spent two million Yen (approximately $15,000) on the hyperrealistic costume. He claims it enables him to live out his dream, as he has felt more like an animal than a human since his childhood.

Photo of Toco being interview while going on a walk in public
The Japanese man spent over $15,000 on his hyperrealistic Rough Collie costumeYouTube

"I've thought about it since I can remember," Toco told MailOnline.

For now, Toco has kept his identity a secret and has not revealed his "hobby" to some of his closest friends, for fear of being judged for his unusual interest.

