A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison by a Japanese court after he stabbed a passenger and set fire to a train while dressed as the Joker on Halloween two years ago.

Kyota Hattori was found guilty of attempted murder by the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court for seriously injuring a male passenger in his 70s after stabbing him, and injuring 12 other passengers after he sprayed lighter fluid and lit a train car on fire, as reported by the Associated Press.

During the trial, Hattori told the court that he committed these crimes after he discovered that his ex-girlfriend had married someone else just six months after they had broken up. NHK public television reported that he said he decided to commit the crimes in order to hopefully receive the death penalty and end his life.

Witnesses on the Tokyo Express train that day said that he was wearing a Joker costume while he committed the crimes. The people harmed by the fire received mostly minor injuries.

Kyota Hattori, the suspect in a Halloween stabbing and fire attack on a train that left 18 people hospitalized, is escorted to the prosecutor's office from the Chofu police station in Tokyo on November 2, 2021. STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

Judge Yu Takeshita said in the ruling that the attack was an “indiscriminate crime with a selfish motive that targeted many passengers who happened to be on the train.”

Prosecutors had sought a 25-year sentence for Hattori, claiming that he chose a route with fewer stops so that the people aboard could not escape.

Meanwhile, the defense had asked for 12 years, arguing that the fire should not be counted as attempted murder because most passengers were out of reach when Hattori lit the fire.

Since the attack, major cities have increased train safety measures by installing security cameras in train cars and conducting more drills.