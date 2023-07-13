Japanese LGBTQ Influencer Found Dead of Suspected Suicide at Agent’s Office - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Japanese LGBTQ Influencer Found Dead of Suspected Suicide at Agent’s Office

The trans online personality was a prominent advocate for LGBTQ issues in the country

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ryuchell attends Human Rights Festa Tokyo 2022 talk event on November 20, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images

A Japanese LGBTQ activist and TV personality was found dead Wednesday evening by their manager at an agency office in Tokyo, the Japan Times reported.

Ryuchell, 27, had become known in Japan for breaking gender stereotypes in the socially conservative nation as an androgynous model and Instagram influencer. Their cause of death has not been confirmed, but Japanese media reports claimed they likely died by suicide.

Ryuchell married fellow model Peco in 2016, and they had a child together in 2018. Last year, the pair announced they had divorced but said they would continue to raise their child as partners. That same year, Ryuchell was the subject of brutal online harassment after they came out as transgender.

The social media personality frequently participated in Tokyo Rainbow Pride and was a prominent advocate for LGBTQ issues in the country, where transgender people are permitted to change their gender on family registries only if they have undergone gender reassignment surgery.

Japan is the only G7 country without LGBTQ legal protections like same-sex marriage. But a district court announced last month that it believed the marriage ban is unconstitutional, potentially laying the groundwork for future reforms.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.