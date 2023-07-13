Japanese LGBTQ Influencer Found Dead of Suspected Suicide at Agent’s Office

A Japanese LGBTQ activist and TV personality was found dead Wednesday evening by their manager at an agency office in Tokyo, the Japan Times reported.



Ryuchell, 27, had become known in Japan for breaking gender stereotypes in the socially conservative nation as an androgynous model and Instagram influencer. Their cause of death has not been confirmed, but Japanese media reports claimed they likely died by suicide.



Ryuchell married fellow model Peco in 2016, and they had a child together in 2018. Last year, the pair announced they had divorced but said they would continue to raise their child as partners. That same year, Ryuchell was the subject of brutal online harassment after they came out as transgender.



The social media personality frequently participated in Tokyo Rainbow Pride and was a prominent advocate for LGBTQ issues in the country, where transgender people are permitted to change their gender on family registries only if they have undergone gender reassignment surgery.



Japan is the only G7 country without LGBTQ legal protections like same-sex marriage. But a district court announced last month that it believed the marriage ban is unconstitutional, potentially laying the groundwork for future reforms.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.