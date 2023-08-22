Japan Will Pump Radioactive Water From Fukushima Into the Pacific Starting Thursday - The Messenger
Japan Will Pump Radioactive Water From Fukushima Into the Pacific Starting Thursday

Hong Kong said it would bar Japanese seafood imports

Dan Morrison
Japan will start pumping radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean as soon as Thursday, officials said, 12 years after a catastrophic meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant,.

Despite assurances by the United Nations atomic agency that a slow release of treated and diluted wastewater was safe, local residents and some regional neighbors have objected to the planned discharge.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said Tuesday he would ban seafood imports from 10 Japanese regions. 

The release poses "impossible risks to food safety and the irreparable pollution and destruction of the marine environment," Lee said on Facebook.

In 2011, a massive earthquake and tsunami destroyed the Fukushima plant's cooling system, leading to meltdowns at three reactors and radioactive contamination of their cooling water. More than a decade later, some 1.34 million tons have been collected, filtered and stored in 1,000 tanks that are nearing capacity. 

South Korean protesters hold a banner reading &quot;Withdraw the release schedule!&quot; during a rally against the Japanese government's plan to release Fukushima wastewater, near the Japanese embassy in Seoul on August 22, 2023
South Korean protesters hold a banner reading "Withdraw the release schedule!" during a rally against the Japanese government's plan to release Fukushima wastewater, near the Japanese embassy in Seoul on August 22, 2023.JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

Utility officials will release 7,800 tons of treated water, starting a 17-day round, and hope to discharge 31,200 tons by March 2024 — 10 tanks’ worth.

Officials said they will monitor the marine environment, posting results on the internet. 

The Japanese fishing industry has opposed the discharge, fearing that it will cripple livelihoods. 

"I don't have a magic solution for the doubts and concerns that may exist, but we do have one thing,” International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi told residents and fishing association leaders last month.

“We are going to stay here with you for decades to come, until the last drop of the water has been safely discharged."

In Hong Kong, Japanese eateries were adding more meat to their menus ahead of the import ban.

"Meat will become the main theme of the menu,” Halry Yu, owner of the Hassun restaurant, told Reuters. “We will start putting barbecued skewers and fried food on our menu that we never had before, to keep the operation running."

