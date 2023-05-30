North Korea Launches Satellite; Japan, South Korea Lift Emergency Warnings

North Korea’s failed attempt to launch its first military reconnaissance satellite Wednesday briefly drew emergency and evacuation alerts in parts of South Korea and Japan.

The attempted satellite launch, as reported by Reuters, was angled toward the south and North Korean officials said debris stages of the rocket carrying the satellite would fall into the Yellow Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

However, as reported by the Yonhap News Agency, South Korean military officials who had tracked the missile claimed a malfunction with the second stage of the rocket resulted in it falling into the Yellow Sea and an “abnormal” flight.

Even so, the launch prompted air raid sirens in Seoul around 5:30 p.m. eastern time – or 6:30 a.m. local time – and a presidential alert warning of the potential need to evacuate. South Korean officials later retracted the evacuation warning, saying it was issued by mistake, Reuters reported.

Residents in Japan’s Okinawa prefecture were briefly advised to take shelter but that warning was lifted after the Japanese government determined the missile carrying the satellite would not fly over the country’s territory.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said Tuesday in a statement that the launch was a “brazen violation” of United Nations Security Council resolutions but argued that “the door has not closed on diplomacy.”

“The president and his national security team are assessing the situation in close coordination with our allies and partners,” Hodge said. “We urge all countries to condemn this launch and call on the (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) to come to the table for serious negotiations.”

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said the country would launch its first spy satellite between May 31 and June 11, Reuters reported.

Japan’s defense ministry said the country would destroy any North Korean missiles, ballistic or otherwise, that crossed into its territory.

“We strongly urge North Korea to refrain from launching,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s office wrote in a Twitter post.