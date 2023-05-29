The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Japan on Missile Defense Alert as North Korea Prepares for Satellite Launch

    North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong Un said the country is almost ready to launch its first military spy satellite

    Ben Kesslen
    Japan's ballistic missile defense system is alert and prepared to shoot down any encroaching projectiles after North Korea warned it will soon be launching a satellite into space.

    North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong Un said the country is almost ready to launch its first military spy satellite, and notified Japan the launch will happen between May 31 and June 11, according to Reuters.

    "We will take destructive measures against ballistic and other missiles that are confirmed to land in our territory," Japan's defense ministry said in a statement, Reuters said.

    The upcoming launch comes after the isolated nation's more than 100 test launches since the beginning of 2022.

    North Korea has said the launch may affect waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines. The U.S. Guard issued warnings to ships that might be in the area to watch for debris.

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said North Korea’s planned launch would violate the U.N. Security Council resolutions.

    "We strongly urge North Korea to refrain from launching," his office wrote on Twitter. The country said it is working with the U.S. and South Korea to get ahead of the takeoff.

    A spokesperson for South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement, "If North Korea presses ahead, it will pay the price and suffer.”

    Just last week, South Korea launched its own commercial-grade satellite into space for the first time, which experts say might be spurring North Korea to launch its spy satellite.

    With The Associated Press.

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida answers questions from reporters after North Korea announced it would launch a satellite, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on May 29, 2023.
    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida answers questions from reporters after North Korea announced it would launch a satellite, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on May 29, 2023. (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP) / Japan OUT (Photo by STR/JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images)
