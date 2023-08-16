Japan Evacuates More Than 240,000 People as Typhoon Lan Makes Landfall Near Kyoto

More than 240,000 people were evacuated and roughly 950 flights were canceled as Typhoon Lan made landfall early Tuesday near Kyoto, Japan — lashing the countryside with heavy rain and knocking out power to tens of thousands.

The slow-moving typhoon, approaching from the Pacific Ocean, hit Wakayama prefecture, about 250 miles southwest of Tokyo, with winds reaching about 100 mph as it churned north, the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane, Reuters reported.

The storm, moving at about 9 mph, dumped heavy rain across parts of western Japan, including 19 inches in Tottori and 18 inches in Kagamino, CNN reported, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.

High waves from Typhoon Lan crash into Japan's main island of Honshu. STR/JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images

The rains swelled rivers, forced some roads to close, wiped out bridges and disrupted train services.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency warned people to seek shelter in evacuation centers or to head to higher ground.

At least 26 people have been injured in five prefectures across western Japan, the country's broadcaster NHK said.

More than 950 flights were canceled across the country, and all commercial flights out of Kansai, Chubu and Nagoya were suspended for the day, Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Tourism told CNN.

All Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airlines flights have been canceled.

By evening the center of the typhoon had moved into the Sea of Japan and was downgraded to a tropical storm.