    Janet Yellen Warns Bankers June Default Date Has Been Confirmed

    In off the record comments during a meeting with bankers, Yellen said that private forecasters have agreed with her early June default deadline.

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned bankers in a meeting Thursday that private forecasters have agreed with her estimate that the United States will default on its loans in early June without a debt ceiling increase, according to a new report.

    Axios broke the news that Yellen's published comments from the meeting did not include this warning and also failed to mention Yellen telling the bankers that borrowing costs are increasing.

    Debt ceiling negotiations continue between congressional Republicans and the Biden administration, with Biden officials saying "steady progress" is occurring, according to a report from Reuters.

