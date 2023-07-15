US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Sparks Stir-Fried Mushroom Craze in China

Some of the items on U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's agenda during her recent trip to China included corporate concerns and climate change. But her visit to a restaurant serving Yunnan cuisine has created an unexpected frenzy on Chinese social media.

According to Weibo posts translated by CNN and Quartz, Yellen and her delegation stopped at a location of the restaurant chain Yi Zuo Yi Wang (In and Out) for dinner during her first night in Beijing.

The restaurant detailed Yellen's team's order in a social media post, and confirmed that the group had enjoyed a dish of stir-fried Jian Shou Qing mushrooms so much that they ordered it four times.

This revelation has sparked a growing interest in the fungi, which have a very potent reputation in Yunnan, an inland province located in China's southwest on the border of Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.

Jian Shou Qing mushrooms, translated literally as "see hand blue" are known for their unique properties, like turning a bluish color when pressed by hand.

According to CNN, the name in Yunnan cooking applies specifically to mushrooms with the scientific name "Lanmaoa asiatica," and they come with an edgy reputation.

“Lanmaoa mushrooms are considered poisonous as they can be hallucinogenic,” Dr. Peter Mortimer, a professor at the Kunming Institute of Botany told CNN.

“However, scientists have not, as of yet, identified the compounds responsible for causing the hallucinations. It remains a bit of a mystery, and most evidence is anecdotal. I have a friend who mistakenly ate them and hallucinated for three days,” Mortimer said.

Cooking the mushrooms properly is known to remove the toxic properties.

CNN noted that Chinese state media agency Xinhua produced a video to teach cooks how to thoroughly prepare Jian Shou Qing mushrooms after Yellen's visit.

CNN confirmed with the restaurant that their Jian Shou Qing dish was "properly prepared and fully cooked."

The mushroom dish cost 138 yuan, or about $19.08.