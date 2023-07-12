Jan. 6 Protester Accused by Tucker Carlson of Being a Undercover FBI Agent Sues Fox News - The Messenger
Jan. 6 Protester Accused by Tucker Carlson of Being a Undercover FBI Agent Sues Fox News

Ray Epps, a Trump supporter, says he was forced into hiding over Carlson's claims

Ben Kesslen
The Jan. 6 protestor who Tucker Carlson accused of being a government agent sued Fox News for defamation on Wednesday.

Ray Epps sued the network in Delaware court, claiming that Fox News, and Carlson in particular, "commenced a years-long campaign spreading falsehoods about Epps" that destroyed his and his wife's lives, according to the complaint. He is seeking damages of an unspecific amount.

Ray Epps in an interview with 60 Minutes
Ray Epps in an interview with 60 MinutesCBS News

News of the suit was first reported by The New York Times.

"In the aftermath of the events of January 6th, Fox News searched for a
scapegoat to blame other than Donald Trump or the Republican Party," Epps' lawyers wrote in the complaint. "Eventually, they turned on one of their own, telling a fantastical story in which Ray Epps — who was a Trump supporter that participated in the protests on January 6th — was an undercover FBI agent and was responsible for the mob that violently broke into the Capitol."

The suit is the latest headache for the network, which recently agreed to pay a $787.5 million judgment to Dominion Voting Systems after peddling false theories that the company helped rig the 2020 election against former President Donald Trump.

Epps was among the rioters who stormed the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to protest the results of the 2020 election, but federal prosecutors have yet to charge him with a crime.

Carlson took this lack of prosecution to mean Epps could have been a government agent. The since-fired news anchor told his audience repeatedly that a likely explanation for the lack of charges against Epps — when scores of others had been charged — is that he was an undercover agent who “helped stage-manage the insurrection.”

Video of Epps did show him encouraging people to enter the Capitol at one point, but he also preached calm later on as the events grew more violent. He never entered the Capitol building itself.

Epps has said while he was in the military at one point, he has not otherwise worked for the government. He and his wife had to go into hiding after being accused of helping stage the Capitol Riot. The couple, citing numerous death threats, sold their home and business in Arizona and moved to Utah.

Before filing his suit, he demanded that Fox News and Carlson retract their stories and apologize, which neither party did.

This May, the Department of Justice notified Epps that it intends to seek charges against him, according to his complaint.

