Jamie Komoroski Denied Bail Following Wedding Night Crash That Killed Bride

Jamie Lee Komoroski will stay behind bars three months after she allegedly killed a newlywed bride Samantha Miller during a crash on her wedding night.

On Tuesday, South Carolina Circuit Judge Michael Nettles decided to keep 25-year-old Komoroski in jail, after he disputed her legal team's claim that she was not a flight risk, per news station WCSC.

Komoroski is accused of being under the influence when her vehicle crashed into a golf cart carrying newlyweds Miller and Aric Hutchinson as they left their wedding reception in Folly Beach, South Carolina, on April 28.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, has been charged with three counts of DUI involving death or serious bodily injury and reckless homicide. Charleston Sheriff Office

According to her toxicology report, as The Messenger previously reported, Komoroski is accused of driving 65 mph in a 25-mph zone and having a blood alcohol content of .261, more than three times the state limit of .08.

“This is certainly a very tragic situation for all concerned,” Judge Nettles said during the hearing, per WRAL.

Komoroski is now charged with three counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily harm or death, and one count of reckless vehicular homicide.

Since the crash, she has been booked at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston.

An attorney for Komoroski did not immediately return The Messenger's request for comment.

Sam Miller and Aric Hutchinson Facebook

“She didn't just kill my child," Lisa Miller, Samantha Miller's mother, said during Tuesday's hearing, WRAL reported. "She killed all of us.”

A phone number listed for Lisa Miller was disconnected when dialed by The Messenger on Tuesday.

In denying bond, Judge Nettles set conditions for the case, stating that the state must be ready to try it by March 2024, WCSC reported.

If the trial does not occur by then, Komoroski will be released on a $150,000 surety bond but will be subject to electronic monitoring and house arrest.

She will only be allowed to leave her home for medical emergencies or with a prior order from the court, per the news station.

Additionally, Judge Nettles explained that she must wear a SCRAM monitor, which tracks alcohol levels and is difficult to tamper with.

Hutchinson, Miller's groom, was also injured in the crash but was released from a local hospital a few days later to continue his recovery at home.

Aric Hutchinson GoFundMe

He has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski, and several restaurants and bars where she may have been served alcohol the night of the incident.

Hutchinson's legal team did not immediately respond when reached on Tuesday.

On May 19, Komoroski's legal team submitted court documents claiming that she had "struggled with alcohol dependence, depression, and anxiety" since college and had recently sought professional treatment.

While requesting her release, Komoroski's lawyers said she would enter a substance abuse and mental health rehabilitation facility with the support of her family.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the families of Hutchinson and Miller has raised over $732,000.



Attorney Danny Dalton, who represents Hutchinson in the lawsuit, declined to comment when reached on Tuesday.