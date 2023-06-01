Jamie Dimon Testified He Had Little Knowledge of Epstein Concerns at JPMorgan: Transcript

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in a recent deposition that he had little knowledge of the bank's business relationship with or concerns about one-time client and sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

During his testimony Dimon was shown a 2011 email to him from Stephen Cutler, the bank's then-general counsel, expressing concerns about Epstein and recommending the company end its business relationship with him, according to a deposition transcript released late Wednesday and obtained by CNBC.

“I would like to put it and him behind us," Cutler wrote in the message. "Not a person we should do business with, period."

Dimon stated that he was unaware of the email at the time it was sent to him.

The deposition is related to two lawsuits against JPMorgan alleging that the bank enabled and benefited from Epstein's sex trafficking activities.

The bank did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Cutler also said in his deposition that Mary Erdoes, a high-ranking executive at the bank, and another executive, Jes Staley, a friend of Epstein, ultimately decided to retain Epstein as a client, CNBC reported.

The Journal has reported that Staley stated that he communicated with Dimon for years about Epstein, who died by suicide in August 2019 after being arrested for sex crimes against minors.

JPMorgan Chase eventually ended its relationship with Epstein in 2013, two years after the email exchange and five years after he pleaded guilty to soliciting sex from a minor, noted CNBC.

During his deposition, Dimon noted that Erdoes had the power to terminate Epstein as a client had she chosen to do so.

Erdoes in her own deposition, taken previously, admitted that she as early as 2006 was aware of claims Epstein was accused of paying cash to have underage girls and young women brought to his home, court filings reveal.

Dimon said he believed Erdoes would agree that he would have terminated Epstein as a customer had Dimon known the extent of Epstein's conduct.

Dimon has insisted he never met or communicated with Epstein while he was a customer at the bank.

“I don’t recall knowing anything about Jeffrey Epstein until the stories broke sometime in 2019. I was surprised that I didn’t even — had never even heard of the guy, pretty much, and how involved he was with so many people," Dimon said in the deposition, the New York Times reported.

Dimon claimed to have only become aware of Epstein in 2019 when news of his arrest on federal child sex trafficking charges broke.

The bank has denied any knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking operation.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that legal documents in the filed as part of the lawsuits indicate discussions between Staley and Dimon regarding Epstein over the years, including during his arrest in 2006 and guilty plea in 2008.

However, a JPMorgan spokeswoman denied these claims to the newspaper, stating there was no evidence of such communications.

Dimon expressed horror at the crimes committed by Epstein and mentioned a willingness to apologize to the victims.

On Wednesday, billionaire investor Bill Ackman called on Dimon to run for president of the United States next year.